Younger Sister Was Babysitting For Her Two Nieces But Felt Disrespected By Her Sister, So She Said She Couldn’t Babysit Anymore

AITAH for telling my sister I can’t babysit anymore due to her blatant disrespect? I (21F) have been babysitting for my sisters (37f) kids for 1 1/2 years.

She has two kids, aged 6 and 2. The two-year-old has a genetic disorder and congenital heart defect. She has a G Tube, therapies 3-4x a week, medications, and feeds.

The 6-year-old is completely healthy, and I would drop and pick him up from school and babysit him during summer break. Her children were never the issue. Instead, it was their disrespect.

They would give me certain hours to babysit, for example let’s say from 7-12. They’d usually be there by 2-3 without any notice. I would brush it off – stuff happens.

Then, they began asking me to pick up either child or both within a 5-10 minutes notice (my sister has another babysitter, who coincidentally lives 2 houses down from me) and I’d have to drop everything I was doing to pick them up. My sister is an APN – so I didn’t fully mind, sometimes schedules run behind.

Additionally, when I started working remotely, I would still babysit from time to time. Then, her and her husband went to her work conference for 3 days and let me take care of both children by myself with no pay. I love my niece to death, but she’s really difficult to take care of due to her medications and feeds. That ticked me off intensely. I still never said anything. Until now.

I started a new job and went back to school. My hours aren’t insane and I’m only taking two classes but they’re both classes I have to dedicate a minimum of 12 hours of studying or work outside of class time.

I was so thankful to stop babysitting because of her blatant disrespect. She would often call me useless, stupid, too slow, and that I was no help. I didn’t just babysit, either. I cleaned the house, folded the kids laundry, changed sheets, etc. This weekend was the final straw.

She wanted me to babysit tomorrow since her husband was at a golf outing and she didn’t want to take care of her kids by herself. Very common occurrence for her. I told her on Friday that I didn’t think I could due to needing to prepare for an exam.

She got upset and told me off. Today, I sent her a message. In short, I just told her I couldn’t babysit anymore due to being spread too thin with work and school and I didn’t appreciate the disrespect.

She sent me a whole paragraph saying that I didn’t deserve respect since I was getting paid, and that I always cancelled last minute and I didn’t respect her. Granted – in the last 1 1/2 years I cancelled 2x. She told me last minute she had RSVPed for an event and I couldn’t babysit that day due to a family event with my boyfriend. She got upset and I offered to cancel, and she told me it was fine. The second time was for tomorrow.

She said it was very unprofessional, which I totally agreed on and apologized for that despite the inconsistencies. S he then proceeded to say I was “gaslighting” her. Once more, I apologized and said my verbiage might have not been the best, but my only intention was to be heard and not start an argument. She hasn’t replied. AITA?

