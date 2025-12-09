A Capital One Customer Said The Company Closed Her Account Without Any Previous Notice And She Lost All Her Travel Points

This didn’t even happen to me and it’s making my blood boil!

A woman named Tiffany posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the frustrating experience she had dealing with Capital One.

Tiffany said, “Capital One closed my accounts and took my 100k travel points for paying my balance too many times. The craziest thing that has ever happened. You try to be smart with your money, but Capital One clearly wants their customers to stay in debt. Do not bank with them because they will screw you over. ”

The TikTokker said she’s run her own business for six years. She explained that she bought items each week with her Capital One Venture card and then she’d pay it off weekly.

Tiffany said she’s racked up 100,000 travel points on her Capital One card and, one week after she paid off her credit card balance again, she was told that her account was restricted due to suspicious activity.

She then received a call from Capital One’s fraud department and she had to verify that she was the bank account owner.

The folks at Capital One then asked for her full account number with another bank she uses, but she was told that the check she supplied didn’t match the account number she was using.

Tiffany said she was on the phone for three hours and she had to jump through even more hoops to prove that she was indeed the account holder.

The TikTokker provided all the necessary information, but her Capital One accounts were still closed because of what the company called “suspicious activity.”

She said, “I pay them too much money and they closed my accounts.”

Here’s the video.

@tiffanyjupton The craziest thing that has ever happened. You try to be smart with your money, but capital one clearly wants their customers to stay in debt. Do not bank with them bc they will screw you over. ♬ original sound – tiffanyjupton

Tiffany posted a follow-up video and updated viewers on the Capital One situation.

Check out what she had to say!

@tiffanyjupton Here’s an update for those of you wondering! I appreciate everyone who has commented and reached out to me! I really appreciate everyone’s input! ♬ original sound – tiffanyjupton

And this is what viewers had to say.

What a pain in the neck!

