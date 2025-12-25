A Childfree Woman’s Best Friend Expects Her To Babysit For Her Kid, But She Refuses To Do It Because The Friendship Is Draining

Wow…this woman’s friend is really something…

And she’s had just about enough of her!

But she’s still wondering if she’s being a jerk…

Read her story below and see what you think about what’s going on.

AITA for not wanting to be my best friend’s kid’s babysitter? “I’m a 23 year old childfree woman. I don’t like children, never gonna have one. My best friend is 24, she has a baby. She’s with her boyfriend, but the man doesn’t want to take care of the baby. He’s just gaming and talking to his friend all day. My best friend has no help, she’s exhausted. But so am I.

She doesn’t have time for this.

I have 2 jobs, I’m participating in several academic researches, I have a dog to take care of, I’m going to university and I’m also not doing good because of my mental illnesses. I have no time to help her around and to be honest I wouldn’t do it if I had the time, either. I can’t stand children, I’m not gonna take care of a screaming crying baby, not gonna change diapers, etc. She wants to drop the baby off at my place at weekends. Which is not gonna happen.

She’s OVER IT.

I don’t even meet up w her anymore because she always brings the kid or expects me to go to her small place which is full of baby stuff. I loved her, we have been best friends for a decade, basically lived like sisters. But I can’t do this friendship anymore, it drains me. When she was pregnant she told me lots of times that she’s glad she has a helper (aka, me) but I told her multiple times that it’s not going to happen. She knew her boyfriend won’t help and still decided to have the baby. AITA?”

Here’s how folks responded on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual had a lot to say.

It sounds like these two aren’t going to be friends for too much longer…

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.