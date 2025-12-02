A Childless Woman Was Surprised When She Found Out How Much Diapers Cost

News flash: having kids is EXPENSIVE.

And in today’s fast-paced world, there aren’t many shortcuts that parents can take to cut down on costs.

But if you don’t have any kids, you’re pretty much out of the loop when it comes to that reality.

A woman named Alice, who has no children, found out about this when she bought diapers to donate to a local food bank during the current government shutdown.

Alice said, “People really depend on this stuff. How is it legal for these companies to charge so much for something that a newborn baby needs?”

She added, “Pardon my ignorance on this topic because I don’t have kids.”

TikTok/@wowaliceduffy

Alice continued, “Why is one six-pack of diapers 11 bucks? I text my mom. I’m like, ‘Mom, a six pack of diapers is 11 bucks,’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah, you know newborns typically go through 15 diapers a day.'”

She added, “How is anyone affording a baby, period? No matter what economic background you come from, if your pooping machine costs $30 a day in diapers alone, oh my god.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back…

The price of just about everything seems to be out of control right now…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!