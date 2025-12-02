December 2, 2025 at 8:55 am

A Childless Woman Was Surprised When She Found Out How Much Diapers Cost

by Matthew Gilligan

News flash: having kids is EXPENSIVE.

And in today’s fast-paced world, there aren’t many shortcuts that parents can take to cut down on costs.

But if you don’t have any kids, you’re pretty much out of the loop when it comes to that reality.

A woman named Alice, who has no children, found out about this when she bought diapers to donate to a local food bank during the current government shutdown.

Alice said, “People really depend on this stuff. How is it legal for these companies to charge so much for something that a newborn baby needs?”

She added, “Pardon my ignorance on this topic because I don’t have kids.”

Alice continued, “Why is one six-pack of diapers 11 bucks? I text my mom. I’m like, ‘Mom, a six pack of diapers is 11 bucks,’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah, you know newborns typically go through 15 diapers a day.'”

She added, “How is anyone affording a baby, period? No matter what economic background you come from, if your pooping machine costs $30 a day in diapers alone, oh my god.”

Check out the video.

The price of just about everything seems to be out of control right now…

