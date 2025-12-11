A Contractor Wasn’t Paid Double-Time Because They Came Up Just Short Of The Time Limit, So They Stretched Out Jobs From Then On To Get Paid More

Jeez, some people can be so cheap…

And this contractor knows all about it!

But did they stand by idly?

Heck no!

Check out what they did after they didn’t get the money they deserved.

Get started now!

Count the minutes on me and I’ll do that too. “I work for my family’s company. It’s an odd, specific line of work so I’m going to be vague on those details. While working for the company I am a “sub-contractor” that just uses the company vehicles and supplies. The pay isn’t really salaried or hourly but breaks down as X for 0-5 hrs of work, 2X 5-10 hrs, 3X for 10-15 hrs and so on. Also we use the company funds for food and fuel on long distance jobs. This will be important later. My coworker and I did a 5.5 hour run in 4 hours 45 mins by not stopping for food and fueling up when we returned the company vehicle.

They wanted to get paid what they worked for.

As this run is very common and is widely acknowledged that it’s 5.5-6 hours start to finish, we suggested we should get the 2X pay even though we were 15 mins short. Pretty much we saved that time by not eating and being rather good at the procedures and job we had to do. We got denied the 2X pay rate as, by the numbers, we did not meet the 5 hrs cut off. So we saved the company money on food and they are only paying half the staff wage!

They learned their lesson…

Well fair is fair, we did not meet the timeline so lesson learned. Since then I’ve been at least 5 hrs and 2 mins on every job I can stretch it to. Park at rest areas, go inside for food instead of drive thru, take a longer route, anything within reason to make sure I’m at the 2X rate.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another person spoke up.

You gotta do what you gotta do to stack that cash!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.