Homeowners Found Out Their Neighbors Are Using Their Backyard To Entertain Their Son When They’re Not Home, So Now They Want To Call Them Out On Social Media

WIBTA for embarrassing the neighbors for trespassing in our backyard? “Our family moved into our home about two years ago.

We moved in and our adjacent neighbor has been a nightmare. They are a forty something couple, who have a five year old son with developmental disabilities.

When we first moved in we wanted a privacy fence for our dogs, our realtor, our sellers realtor, and our seller said it wouldn’t be an issue. The neighbor fought the HOA about it for three months, and due to the situation and needing a fence we made huge concessions (and installed 4 ft fence) It started with them calling the cops one morning when my husband got home from work on a Sunday morning, sat on our backyard deck after a night shift, and drank a beer and hung out with our daughter.

They said he was endangering our daughter. Thankfully the cop understood wanting a beer after a night shift and just popped in and popped out. We had a little Fisher Price playhouse last summer for her to play in, and they reported it to the HOA. We hung a baby swing off a tree branch, same thing. Call from the HOA. The mom will park her mini van in front of our drive way so husband can’t pull in or out of the garage, and wigs out when my husband comes and knocks on her door at 5:30 am to move it. Suffice to say we have learned our lesson and when we decided to install a playset we jumped thru the hoops last month, we had a landscaper install it. It’s essentially a playground in our backyard.

We both work essential jobs and no one is home during the day. My husband switched to nights and has watched the past two weeks her or her husband or her have been letting themselves into our backyard to let their son play for an hour or two, twice a day. First through the gate, which we then locked, now they jump the fence and bring a step ladder to get back over. They always wait for me to leave for work, I’m not sure they see my husband pull in at 6-ish am. We bought a security camera that records. AITA if my plan is to record them playing in my backyard and putting it on the neighborhood Nextdoor and Facebook page? She’s active in both and complains about us, including a post about our playground landscaping being insensitive. My other option is to call the cops but I don’t want to frighten their son.”

