‘There are three, including a compartment in the fireplace.’ – A Couple Received A Mysterious Letter About The Old House They Bought And It Led Them To Find Secret Rooms
Are you the kind of person who would be happy living in a house full of secrets?
If so, you might be jealous of the couple that you’re about to meet!
Courtney and Matt posted a series of videos on TikTok and talked about how a mysterious letter sent from Canada gave them some insight into the old Victorian house that they bought.
Courtney read the letter to Matt and said, “Let me introduce myself. I am the last surviving member of the Madison family who once owned the house, and I grew up in it.”
The letter continued, “‘I would like to tell you about the secret rooms and a few things you may not have been told when you bought the house.’”
Courtney told Matt he could read the rest of the letter later, but the big surprise was that the house contains secret rooms.
Courtney told viewers, “Now, to the secret rooms. There are three, including a compartment in the fireplace downstairs.”
“We’ll start there, in the parlor downstairs.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@living_in_history
We have secret rooms!?!? #secretroom #secretroomcheck #historichome #livinginhistory #hiddencompartment
Courtney and Matt gave viewers an update on what they found!
@living_in_history
Part 2! #secretroom #secretcompartments #prohibition #hiddenbar #historichome #livinginhistory #thewatcherhouse
And there was more!
@living_in_history
Part 3! #secretroomcheck #historichome #oldhousetiktok #historichomes #wegotaletter
And here’s the third secret room they discovered!
@living_in_history
Secret Room 3??? #secretroom #hiddenrooms #mysteryletter #oldhousetiktok #thisoldhouse
Now check out what TikTok users had to say.
This person offered some advice.
Another viewer chimed in.
And this TikTokker has an idea about this…
They need to make this into a reality show!
