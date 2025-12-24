‘There are three, including a compartment in the fireplace.’ – A Couple Received A Mysterious Letter About The Old House They Bought And It Led Them To Find Secret Rooms

Are you the kind of person who would be happy living in a house full of secrets?

If so, you might be jealous of the couple that you’re about to meet!

Courtney and Matt posted a series of videos on TikTok and talked about how a mysterious letter sent from Canada gave them some insight into the old Victorian house that they bought.

Courtney read the letter to Matt and said, “Let me introduce myself. I am the last surviving member of the Madison family who once owned the house, and I grew up in it.”

The letter continued, “‘I would like to tell you about the secret rooms and a few things you may not have been told when you bought the house.’”

Courtney told Matt he could read the rest of the letter later, but the big surprise was that the house contains secret rooms.

Courtney told viewers, “Now, to the secret rooms. There are three, including a compartment in the fireplace downstairs.”

“We’ll start there, in the parlor downstairs.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Courtney and Matt gave viewers an update on what they found!

And there was more!

And here’s the third secret room they discovered!

They need to make this into a reality show!

