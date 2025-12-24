December 24, 2025 at 2:55 pm

‘There are three, including a compartment in the fireplace.’ – A Couple Received A Mysterious Letter About The Old House They Bought And It Led Them To Find Secret Rooms

by Matthew Gilligan

couple sitting in a house

TikTok/@living_in_history

Are you the kind of person who would be happy living in a house full of secrets?

If so, you might be jealous of the couple that you’re about to meet!

Courtney and Matt posted a series of videos on TikTok and talked about how a mysterious letter sent from Canada gave them some insight into the old Victorian house that they bought.

woman reading a letter

TikTok/@living_in_history

Courtney read the letter to Matt and said, “Let me introduce myself. I am the last surviving member of the Madison family who once owned the house, and I grew up in it.”

The letter continued, “‘I would like to tell you about the secret rooms and a few things you may not have been told when you bought the house.’”

Courtney told Matt he could read the rest of the letter later, but the big surprise was that the house contains secret rooms.

couple reading a letter

TikTok/@living_in_history

Courtney told viewers, “Now, to the secret rooms. There are three, including a compartment in the fireplace downstairs.”

“We’ll start there, in the parlor downstairs.”

couple reading a letter

TikTok/@living_in_history

Let’s take a look at the video.

@living_in_history

We have secret rooms!?!? #secretroom #secretroomcheck #historichome #livinginhistory #hiddencompartment

♬ original sound – Courtney & Matt

Courtney and Matt gave viewers an update on what they found!

@living_in_history

Part 2! #secretroom #secretcompartments #prohibition #hiddenbar #historichome #livinginhistory #thewatcherhouse

♬ original sound – Courtney & Matt

And there was more!

@living_in_history

Part 3! #secretroomcheck #historichome #oldhousetiktok #historichomes #wegotaletter

♬ original sound – Courtney & Matt

And here’s the third secret room they discovered!

@living_in_history

Secret Room 3??? #secretroom #hiddenrooms #mysteryletter #oldhousetiktok #thisoldhouse

♬ original sound – Courtney & Matt

Now check out what TikTok users had to say.

This person offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 1.39.26 PM There are three, including a compartment in the fireplace. A Couple Received A Mysterious Letter About The Old House They Bought And It Led Them To Find Secret Rooms

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 1.39.47 PM There are three, including a compartment in the fireplace. A Couple Received A Mysterious Letter About The Old House They Bought And It Led Them To Find Secret Rooms

And this TikTokker has an idea about this…

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 1.40.20 PM There are three, including a compartment in the fireplace. A Couple Received A Mysterious Letter About The Old House They Bought And It Led Them To Find Secret Rooms

They need to make this into a reality show!

