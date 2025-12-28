Couple Saves Their Babysitter A Parking Spot So She Won’t Have To Walk Far At Night, But Their Neighbor Thinks They’re Being Selfish

I’ll never understand people like this…

AITA for saving a parking spot for our babysitter? “My husband and I have a babysitter (18f) come once a week. We’ve had this babysitter for over 3 years now and back when we lived in an apartment, things were great. She was never late and she lived in the same building so there wasn’t much concern about her walking back to her apartment.

Things have changed…

Last year we moved into a house and she suddenly started showing up late. She always complained that there was no street parking available and that half the time she ended up at a public parking lot around 7 or 8 blocks away. Once she told us where she was parking, my husband would walk her to her car but it was late and the weather was never good for that kind of walk so on the days where she’s working, I park on the street in front of our house, which opens up a driveway spot for her.

And then, there’s the neighbor…

The problem is our neighbor, who usually parks in front of my house, is out of a parking spot those days and has come to complain to me about me parking on the street when I have a driveway spot available. I said street parking is first come first serve and we need that spot in the driveway for someone else but he still thinks I’m being selfish. My husband says he can see both sides and that we should probably try to find another solution to the parking problem but I don’t think we should have to move our cars so he can park in front of our house and I don’t feel comfortable having my very petite 18 year old babysitter walking 8 blocks to her car at night. AITA for saving a parking spot for the babysitter?”

Street parking is public parking!

No harm, no foul!

