A Customer Received A Below-Average Birthday Cake From A Grocery Store Bakery And The Apology Is Hilarious

Yikes…

This might make you cringe, friends!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed folks something that truly might make some folks shudder…

A cake she bought for someone named Steve at a Giant Eagle grocery store that didn’t exactly live up to expectations…

The text overlay on the video reads, “The kid behind the counter said, ‘I’m sorry, I did my best.'”

And the TikTokker showed folks why the employee said that…

The cake was inscribed with the words, “Happy Birthday Steve.”

And it wasn’t pretty…

The video’s caption reads, “He looked terrified to hand it to me cause for just about anyone else he’d of ruined a $30 cake. Everyone has to learn, but maybe they could have them practice on things that are not cakes.”

Here’s the video.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

Well, the employee gave it his best shot…and failed!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.