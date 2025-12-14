December 14, 2025 at 4:49 am

A Customer Received A Below-Average Birthday Cake From A Grocery Store Bakery And The Apology Is Hilarious

by Matthew Gilligan

cake from a bakery

TikTok/@k_bug68

Yikes…

This might make you cringe, friends!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed folks something that truly might make some folks shudder…

A cake she bought for someone named Steve at a Giant Eagle grocery store that didn’t exactly live up to expectations…

cake from a bakery

TikTok/@k_bug68

The text overlay on the video reads, “The kid behind the counter said, ‘I’m sorry, I did my best.'”

And the TikTokker showed folks why the employee said that…

cake with writing on it

TikTok/@k_bug68

The cake was inscribed with the words, “Happy Birthday Steve.”

And it wasn’t pretty…

The video’s caption reads, “He looked terrified to hand it to me cause for just about anyone else he’d of ruined a $30 cake. Everyone has to learn, but maybe they could have them practice on things that are not cakes.”

cake with frosting on it

TikTok/@k_bug68

Here’s the video.

@k_bug68

he looked terrified to hand it to me cause for just about anyone else he’d of ruined a $30 cake – Everyone has to learn, but maybe they could have them practice on things that are not cakes #ijs #officebirthday #birthdaycake

♬ The Winner Is… – DeVotchKa Version – DeVotchKa

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 2.53.03 PM A Customer Received A Below Average Birthday Cake From A Grocery Store Bakery And The Apology Is Hilarious

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 2.53.22 PM A Customer Received A Below Average Birthday Cake From A Grocery Store Bakery And The Apology Is Hilarious

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 2.53.38 PM A Customer Received A Below Average Birthday Cake From A Grocery Store Bakery And The Apology Is Hilarious

Well, the employee gave it his best shot…and failed!

