A Customer Shows That It Costs $79 For Inkjet Printer Ink, But It’s Only $64 For A Whole Printer. – ‘This makes no sense to me.’

When you have an inkjet printer at home, you need to buy new ink cartridges from time to time, and when that happens, you know it is going to cost you.

Nobody can explain why the ink is so expensive, but when this TikToker was buying new ink, she realized something that goes beyond ridiculous.

Her video begins with her saying, “This is crazy. I am in Walmart. I came to get ink for my printer, so let me show you the ink and how much it costs. So, this is the ink that I use. The last time I purchased it, I think it was $40. It is now $79 for this ink.”

Wow, that is expensive.

Then she says, “Let’s walk over here. This is my printer. And this is the exact same ink, that is included in my printer. So, it was $79 just for ink. This whole printer is $64. So, it’s cheaper to buy the printer and get the ink than just buy the ink.”

That is crazy, how does it make any sense at all?

It gets worse. She says, “But, I went online. And its online, you can purchase the ink for $33. This is just not making sense to me.”

She went to customer service to try to get the online price, but they refused.

TikTok/life.styled.withjulieShe wrapped up the video saying, “Mind blown. So, now I am going to buy a whole printer to just get some ink and save $8. This makes no sense to me.”

She isn’t wrong at all. This really doesn’t make sense.

They must make such a massive amount of profit on that ink.

Watch the full video below to see for yourself:

@life.styled.withjulie I’m convinced we’re living in some alternate universe because how is this okay 🤯 I was so dumbfounded. A whole brand new printer was actually going to save me money ?! The math ain’t mathin’ and the universe ain’t universe-in. I’m still confused 🤷🏾‍♀️ #whatishappeninginamerica #Walmart #crazywork ♬ original sound – Julie

Keep scrolling to see the comments as well.

This person says to buy the printer and return it after taking the ink.

There are some third-party options out there.

The off-brand options are pretty good.

Make it make sense!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.