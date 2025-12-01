A Customer Was Told They Couldn’t Get Change At Their Bank, So They Closed Their Account And Made The Teller Give Them The Change They Wanted In The First Place

Well, this is annoying…

Bank won’t make change, I close my account instead. “This happened a few years ago, I was working at a large national chain restaurant as a manager. I was asked to temporarily re-assign to a location in a city about an hour away, and I accepted…they put me up in a hotel, the whole 9 yards.

The first weekend I was there, I discovered that the GM had screwed up and not ordered any change (small bills/rolls of coins) for the safe, and that the local branch of our bank would be closing in the next hour. I also happened to have a personal account at the same bank, and had, in the past, gone and gotten change from the branch back home. Since time was tight, I quickly looked up the address of the bank, grabbed $800 dollars, and jumped in my car. I get to the bank, wait in line, and then ask them to make change ($400 in $5 bills, $300 in $1 bills, and $100 in assorted rolled coins). The teller tells me that the bank doesn’t make change. Me, thinking it was because they didn’t know me, informed her that our restaurant had an account she could look up.

She then told me, “No, we don’t make change at all.” The thought going through my brain was, “What the ****? You are a BANK!!!” I tried explaining the situation, but was quickly shot down. I left, went back to my car, then had an idea. I went back inside the bank with my personal checkbook. Got to the front of the line, and (luckily) the same teller.

Before she could even greet me, I told held out my checkbook and told her, “I would like to close this account, since this bank is no longer customer service oriented”. She kind of rolled her eyes, but went about my request. Then she asked how I wanted my cash back (an automatic response, I’m sure, and one I was counting on).

I said, “$400 in $5’s, $300 in $1’s, $70 in rolled quarters, $25 in rolled dimes, $4 in rolled nickels, and $1 in rolled pennies. The rest can be on a cashier’s check.” No reason for her to deny it, so I got my change. And the following Monday, I returned, closed out the other 2 accounts I had there, and I opened accounts at a different bank where I have been banking ever since.”

