A Customer’s Bank Had A Policy Of Holding Checks For 24 Hours Before They Cleared, So They Found A Clever Workaround To Get Their Money Immediately

by Matthew Gilligan

These kinds of policies drive me NUTS.

I’m talking about when banks don’t clear money right away and you gotta wait…and wait…and wait until the cash shows up in your account.

What’s up with that?!?!

Well, you might get some ideas from what this Reddit user had to say.

Take a look!

Hold my check? Okay let’s cash it instead…

“This was a few years ago.

My bank at the time had a policy about check deposits. Over a certain amount (maybe $500) they held them for “24 hours.”

Well, I got paid on Friday by check. It was a small employer that didn’t offer direct deposit. So every two weeks I went to the bank after work.

The tellers were still working but apparently the processing day was over.

Ugh.

So my “24 hours” didn’t start until Monday and my money would finally be available Tuesday sometime.

This was super frustrating. Especially when rent was due Saturday or Sunday.

But the bank’s policy allowed them to cash any check for customers as long as they had at least as much in their total accounts, which I did in savings.

They found a way to work around this policy.

So this became my routine. Get paid. Go to the back. Have them cash out my check down to the penny and then immediately deposit the cash except for maybe 40 bucks.

As you can imagine, this took the teller noticeably longer than simply depositing my check, but hey, policy is policy, right?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 5.37.28 PM A Customers Bank Had A Policy Of Holding Checks For 24 Hours Before They Cleared, So They Found A Clever Workaround To Get Their Money Immediately

Another reader spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 5.37.46 PM A Customers Bank Had A Policy Of Holding Checks For 24 Hours Before They Cleared, So They Found A Clever Workaround To Get Their Money Immediately

This Reddit user chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 5.37.56 PM A Customers Bank Had A Policy Of Holding Checks For 24 Hours Before They Cleared, So They Found A Clever Workaround To Get Their Money Immediately

Another person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 5.38.08 PM A Customers Bank Had A Policy Of Holding Checks For 24 Hours Before They Cleared, So They Found A Clever Workaround To Get Their Money Immediately

And this individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 5.38.48 PM A Customers Bank Had A Policy Of Holding Checks For 24 Hours Before They Cleared, So They Found A Clever Workaround To Get Their Money Immediately

Some rules at banks just don’t make any sense at all…

Categories: STORIES
