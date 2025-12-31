A Daughter’s Stepmother Left Her Inheritance Money, But Her Family Members Are Pressuring Her To Not Accept The Money

Well, this story sure is a wild ride…

Imagine being the product of an affair and then discovering your wealthy father’s wife is set to give you an inheritance? Would you accept it? Even if her family was trying to make sure you got nothing?

Read on and see if you think this woman is to blame for taking money she inherited.

AITA for accepting an inheritance? “I won’t mince words: I’m (22F) the product of an affair. My father comes from a wealthy family and is a businessman in Asia, and my mother used to be a flight attendant in the 1990s. My dad has always been there when I was growing up, even if my mom and I live in the US, and has provided for us financially. His “real” family knows about me: he and his wife “Sarah” got married out of business convenience and she’s never resented me or made me feel bad in any way.

It’s been a pleasant arrangement.

I’ve always respected her for letting me have a relationship with my older brothers, and letting me come with their family on summer vacations. She even sent our family flowers when my mom got married a few years ago. Sadly, Sarah passed away from cancer a few months ago. It’s been rough on my dad and brothers, she was a wonderful, kind woman and I miss her a lot. Sarah was very, very wealthy and left my brothers a significant inheritance. Apparently she also left me something in her will: a few thousand dollars.

She was surprised by this.

I burst into tears when my brothers called me with the news, I didn’t expect her to even acknowledge me in any way as her husband’s unwanted child even if we had a good relationship. The problem is my family: my uncles and grandma think that I shouldn’t accept the money because I’m “not family.” My brothers have been saying that over in their country, Sarah’s family is also contesting the will to remove me because I’m not her daughter or related to her in any way. I’ve been feeling pressured to not accept the money even if my dad and brothers say I have every right to accept it. AITA for thinking about taking my inheritance?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

She has a right to that money!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.