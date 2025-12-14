A Driverless Waymo Vehicle Was Pulled Over By A Police Officer in Beverly Hills And People Are Wondering Why
by Matthew Gilligan
Would you be willing to take a ride in a driverless vehicle?
I think I’d do if it the trip was along side streets, but there’s no way I’d be getting on the highway in one of those things…
But enough about me!
A TikTokker named Kiefer posted a video on the social media platform and showed folks what they witnessed in Los Angeles when a Waymo driverless vehicle wasn’t exactly following the rules of the road.
The video shows a car behind a Waymo vehicle on a street.
The driver of the second car got out of his vehicle and walked up to the Waymo, where he found out that it was a driverless car.
The driver smacked the Waymo and walked back to his own car.
The Waymo then made a left turn on to a street and quickly got pulled over by a police officer.
The video cut out at that point, but we can only imagine that the cop also got a surprise when they found out no one was behind the wheel.
Take a look at the video.
@kiefer_d_live
G-Wagon owner smacks a #Waymo for causing traffic on Rodeo Drive, then #BHPD pulls it over 😹 Does the cop just drop the ticket in the front seat? #tiktoklive #livehighlights #kieferdixon
These self-driving cars can’t be a good idea in the long run, right…?
