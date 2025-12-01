A Garden Center Worker’s Manager Wouldn’t Listen To Them About How To Mark Items During A Plant Sale, And It Ended Up Costing The Store A Lot Of Money

There’s only so much arguing you can do with your boss, right?

Mark them all as perennials? Ok. “About 10 years ago I worked at a garden center (big home improvement store that also sold plants) as a “Plant Specialist”. Basically I was paid $10 an hour to arrange plants, trim them, and read the tags to people to explain what they needed to grow (shade, lots of water etc). The big box garden center had a policy that any perennials were guaranteed for a full year. If they died for any reason bring them back for an exchange or your money back. Not a bad deal except they had a huge problem.

I work in Upstate New York where if it can’t live over winter at zero degrees, it isn’t a perennial. Well we got in a shipment of tons of plants that in NY were annuals (will die come winter) but in Florida (where they were originally destined) they are perennials because it doesn’t get as cold. Me: Hey, Lame Manager (LM), we need to take out these tags and put them with the annuals. LM: No, put them with the perennials Me: Uhh, they will all die and be returned. LM: Just do what the tag says.

So I did, I load all these plants in the perennial section and continue on with my normal tasks. In walks in a guy from a landscaping company who we will call “Cheap Skate” or CS for short. He always was browsing the partially damaged plants to go put in for people so he could save a few bucks. CS: Wait, what? Why are these annuals marked as perennials. They will die by September for sure here. Me: LM told me to do that. CS: Does the guarantee still apply? Me: Yes. Just keep your receipt and the original packaging that says perennial. CS: No ****. Calls up a worker. CS has another guy arrive with a truck and they buy ALL of the mis-marked plants. Like $15k in plants. They load up and take off. The next day.

LM: I’m going to get a huge promotion! We made our biggest sale day EVER Me: I bet in September you’re going to get fired LM: Why?

Me: They are landscapers and I guarantee they will be back in September when all $15K worth of plants are dead and get their money back since we can’t exchange because they will all be dead or out of stock. LM spent hours asking every employee who the landscaping company was and tried in vain to contact them to get them to return them but no dice. I went back to school end of August, but when I came back the next spring. LM was gone and there was a mandatory “Training” for all staff as to what perennials were and how they needed to be marked.”

This story is a great example of why it’s important to listen to what your employees have to say!

