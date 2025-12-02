A Homeowner Hired Contractors, But Their Neighbors Complained About Workers. So They Told Them To Start As Early As Possible Because It Was All Approved By Permits.

If you’re having any kind of work done on your home, there’s a good chance that at least one of your neighbors is going to have a problem…

And then they’ll complain about it.

And if you’re really unlucky, other neighbors will complain, too!

Check out what this homeowner had to deal with in this story from Reddit.

No Problem! “Recently had some construction work done. Contractor insisted on starting “At the crack of dawn.” Around here, that’s about 6 am.

One small request…

Out of respect for my neighbors — some of whom may have still been asleep — and the goodness of my heart, I asked the contractor if the work could start no sooner than 8 am. “No problem”, he said. A few days later, some neighbors complained that the work was interrupting their kids’ afternoon naps. They also said that if this continued, they would sic the cops on me. “No problem”, I said.

Go ahead and start early!

I told the contractor that he could go back to starting and ending the work at the original times, which were 2 hours earlier, out of consideration for the kids’ nap time. “No problem”, he said.

Here’s the deal…

The next day, the same neighbors were at my door complaining that the work had woken them up. Before they could get really revved up about it, I told them that a legally-binding contract was in effect, that all the permits and plans had been approved and notarized, and that my lawyers were standing by to handle any further harassment. “Uh… er… no problem”, they said. Construction completed ahead of schedule. Threw a party to celebrate. Those neighbors weren’t invited. No problem.”

Some people just don’t know when to zip it and keep quiet!

