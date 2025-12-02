A Homeowner Kept Getting Wrong-Number Calls From Contractors About Work At A Wrong Address, So He Finally Maliciously Complied And Told Them To Come Out And Get To Work

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been getting A TON of spam phone calls lately for some reason.

And it’s starting to get on my nerves.

Yes, I block those numbers, but they still keep coming!

The person who wrote the following story on Reddit knows what I’m talking about and he filled in readers on the details.

Take a look!

Contractors keep calling my phone because someone else gave them my number. “For the past year I’ve been getting calls from contractors asking if I want any work done on my property. They start off by calling me by name which is not mine and then asking if I live at a certain address which also isn’t mine. I tell them I’m not that person please stop calling my phone.

Well, this is annoying…

I tell them I don’t own any property please stop calling my phone. I ask them to put me on the do not call list. Sometimes they just hang up sometimes they just get rude and say things like why would we stop calling you have us your number. For a long time I would just hang up before saying anything because when the call connects it makes this beeping sound when I pick up so I know it’s them before they even say anything. Well after over a year of this I decided to say “yep that’s me” when they ask me if I’m that person. When they ask me if I still stay at the address I say yep that’s my house.

Sure, go for it!

When they ask me if I want any solar, landscaping, painting, or driveway work, etc done I say yeah I sure do. Then they tell me they will have someone come out to my property what time is good for me. I tell them a time when traffic is worst like late afternoon. Then they call me when they get there and tell me they have been waiting for 10 minutes and I tell them I had to go to the store real quick and I’ll be back in 10 minutes. It’s very satisfying.”

A person can only get so many wrong-number phone calls before they can’t take it anymore.

