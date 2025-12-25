A Homeowner’s Brother Wants To Let Him Profit From The Property He Owns, But He Won’t Do It And Now They’re Not Talking

It’s a tale as old as time…

AITA for offering my brother ‘current-value’ of property I received? “AITA for paying off my brother for ‘current-value’ of property I got? My (late) father had reverse-mortgaged the house where he and mom lived. I came to know about this a decade ago after which I contact the bank and offered to pay-off the amount.

At the time, I asked my brother (only sibling) if he was willing to pay part of the amount and we could inherit the property together. He refused. After paying off the bank, my father ‘gifted’ me the title to the property. After receiving the title, I gave ‘half’ the bank-appraised value of the property to my brother. My parents continued to live in the house until my dad passed away, after which I moved there with my wife and son. My mother lives with us.

A few years went by and the value of property appreciated. Brother then asks me to ‘re-appraise’ the property or sell it and give him an additional share of the current market value. I refused. After dad’s funeral, he has decided not to maintain any contact with me. I feel that I am legally and morally right, but because of my decision, my son will never know his uncle or cousin. AITA for not meeting brother’s demand and maintaining relationship with my only sibling?”

