A Landowner’s Neighbors Want Them To Let Them Use Their Property For Parking For Family Members During Holidays, But They Won’t Allow It

AITA for not letting my neighbor use my yard so her family can park their cars? “I own a house on several acres of land. My property was originally two separate lots that I purchased and had made into one large piece of land. I built my house on my right-most seven acres, leaving my left-most ten acres essentially empty. I specifically bought this much land so I could have privacy and noise reduction and that’s exactly what I got and love about my land. Because my land was originally two different pieces my other side has a driveway entrance that I never use. Across the street from my property are several houses built close together that don’t have much by way of a yard and have driveways that only fit 2 cars bumper-to-fender, so I’ve noticed if they have more cars than can fit they usually park on the curb along the front of the yard but even then you can only fit a couple cars there. Right before Thanksgiving my neighbor across the street closer to the unused side of my property came to my house and made a request: they had a bunch of family coming to their house for Thanksgiving and Christmas and parking was going to be an issue so they were hoping I’d let them park their excess guests on my property, they offered to pay me a couple hundred bucks and also said if their family’s cars damaged my yard they’d come over and fix it.

I don’t know these people and I bought my land so that I could be all alone on it so I said no. I could tell they were disappointed and they left without complaint. Come Thanksgiving I saw they had somehow managed to squeeze about six cars on their property: 2 in the driveway, four parked across the front yard and another 2 on the curb along the front yard on the other side of the ditch. And, because it’s been raining lately their grass got messed up and their yard is now covered with mud-tracks and looks very bad.

The wife returned yesterday and asked me if I could reconsider my answer for Christmas Eve and Day. I remained firm on my answer. That’s when the wife got upset and said that in the seven months that I’ve lived I’ve never done anything with that side of my land other than maintain the grass and ditches and that she couldn’t understand why I was being so difficult. She said that because I’d said no at Thanksgiving she’d had to call several relatives and tell them to make other plans which ruined a lot of plans for a lot of people. She asked me to have a heart and told me that this holiday season was the first time she’d be seeing most of her relatives since the pandemic started. She also offered me more money to use my land. At this point I’m saying no more because she keeps pressing the issue rather than any legitimate reason. I don’t celebrate the holidays and I don’t know these people so I really don’t see how any of this is my problem or why I should care. AITA?”

