A Maid Of Honor Was Asked By Her Husband’s Ex-Wife To Include Her Stepkids In A Wedding, But She Refused To Do It

Can we all agree that it’s never, EVER a good idea to try to get involved in someone else’s wedding planning without their permission?

Just trust me on this one, okay…?

And read this story from Reddit and see what you think about what this woman is going through!

AITA for not insisting that my stepchildren be involved in my best friend’s wedding? “I (30F) have been married to my husband (36M) for 2 years. He has two children from a prior relationship, Tommy (10) and Julia (8). We have also a 14 month old daughter Bri together. He has every other weekend custody of Tommy & Julia by preference of their mother, his unpredictable working hours, and school districts. I have a lot of affection for Tommy & Julia, they like me. They were very excited when we got married and loved being involved in the wedding, and they adore Bri. My best friend is Emma, also 30F. We were basically raised together. She is getting married and I am MoH, as she was at my wedding. She wants Bri to be a little bridesmaid, and my husband is going to walk with her down the aisle. Emma has only really met Tommy & Julia at my wedding – reason being that she lives 2 hours from me, and on the weekends we have them they either do stuff with their dad because that 1-1 time is important, or we’re focused on them because we don’t see them that much. So my family & friends I guess don’t know them that well. Emma’s wedding isn’t on a weekend when we have Tommy & Julia so I didn’t put them on our RSVP either.

They saw Bri’s bridesmaid dress hanging up and asked me about it, so I told them Emma was getting married etc. Their mom called me a few days later and said they were upset that Bri was getting to be a bridesmaid and they weren’t included, and could I ask Emma to include them in the wedding. I said that I didn’t feel it was my place to do that, especially as the wedding is now about a month away, and as far as I know Bri is the only child invited – because I am MoH. I know for a fact that she’s asked her cousin not to bring her 3 year old. She got very snippy with me and said that I clearly didn’t see them as my family, and I should have thought about that before I married their dad. I pointed out that we had always agreed between us that I didn’t have a mom role with them, that that was her job, and my niece for example isn’t invited to Emma’s wedding either. Bri is invited to be bridesmaid because she’s my daughter, who I’m scheduled to have with me and she’s too little to be with a stranger (my parents will be at Emma’s wedding), and Emma is her godmother for God’s sake.

We had a back and forth and eventually I got pretty irritated and asked point blank if her best friend was getting married, if my daughter would be invited, which she said was beside the point. My husband says to just ignore it, and that the kids are going to miss out on things some weekends and that’s the reality of divorce and I shouldn’t take it too seriously. But I really want to be a good stepmom and now I’m wondering if I should have just made sure they were included from the start. But I also don’t think I can force someone else to have two kids they’ve only met once in their wedding party.”

