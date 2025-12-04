A Man’s Mom Wants Him To Have A Relationship With His Half-Sister And Her Kids, But He’s Never Been Close To Them And Has No Interest

Folks, some people just don’t have time for new people in their life.

Yes, it can be disappointing, but you can’t make people be friends with other folks.

It just doesn’t work!

This guy asked Reddit users if he’s wrong for how he’s handling this family situation.

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for being low contact with my half-sister and her kids for “no reason”? “Characters: Myself (30M), Half-Sister “Noel” (37F), my mom (mid-60s) Context: My dad had my half-sister “Noel” with his first wife, but not long after, they divorced. Noel would’ve been only a few years old when this went down, and her mom ended up moving to a big city about an hour away from my father’s farm. I’m not sure how the custody was originally slated, but by the time I was about 5 (her about 12) she was only stopping by every other weekend. The rest of us (myself, my mom, dad, and two other siblings) still lived on the farm, an admittedly lonely experience, so I cherished getting to spend time with her. Not long after that, she decided she didn’t like coming to the farm anymore – too boring, too far from her friends in the city, the commute back-and-forth sucked, that kinda jazz. On one hand I could see where she’s coming from.

This was typical behavior…

After all, what teenage girl from the city wants to just sit on a farm with nothing to do except hang out with her much younger half-siblings and waste her entire weekend? But it also destroyed any kind of relationship we had or would have. Since then, our relationship has been closer to that of semi-distant cousins. We would see each other maybe 3-4 times a year, exclusively at family holidays. If I’m lucky we’ll exchange birthday texts, but that’s the extent of our conversations outside these events. In the beginning this stung especially bad, because she has an amazing relationship with her half-siblings on her mom’s side. Every time we’d see each other, she’d fill me in on what they’d do together – vacations, dinners, hanging out at each other’s houses.

They don’t really have any kind of relationship…

This isn’t just when they lived full-time together, but their tight-knit relationship has gone well into adulthood. However it’s been nearly 25 years since she changed the dynamic with my side of the family, and nowadays I hardly think about her. We’re still cordial, but otherwise have nothing to do with one another. The Issue: Noel has started a family with her husband in the same city she grew up in, having three kids all under 7. Ever since she had the kids, she’s been relying on my mom (her stepmom) to do childcare once or twice a week. Needless to say, she’s seen Noel’s kids much more in the past 7 years than she’s seen Noel her entire life. Last weekend my mom was hosting my nieces/nephews over for an evening in her pool and had invited me to join since I live nearby. I declined, saying I had other things going on since it was such short notice. My mom then starts bothering me, going on about how I hardly ever see Noel’s kids and might even see Noel when she comes to pick them up.

He thought this was pretty funny.

This is where I may be the *******, but to that I just start gut-bust laughing. Drive to the farm to maybe see Noel, when she couldn’t be asked to do the same for us? I tell my mom that Noel’s only bothering to visit because she’s getting free childcare out of it, and that she had ample opportunity to invite me out herself. My mom then goes on a spiel about how it’s sad I’d be willing to throw away a potential relationship with Noel’s kids, about how family sticks together, I have no reason not to, that kind of thing. But in my mind they’re basically some stranger’s kids, and I couldn’t care less about putting in effort to jump-start a relationship with Noel after all these years. I told my mom as much, to which she just got super sad and ended the call. Since then, this whole situation with Noel has been bouncing around in my head. AITA for being low contact with my half-sister, despite having the opportunity to be present in both hers and my nieces’/nephews’ lives? Technically the kids are innocent in all of this, but the only thing they’d be deprived of is a familial relationship with an uncle that their mother shows no interested in.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person had a lot to say.

This guy’s mom just needs to leave this one alone…

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.