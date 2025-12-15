A Mom Sounded Off Against Parents Who Don’t Teach Their Kids Birthday Etiquette

I’m a childless individual, but I will say this…

Kids today seem a helluva lot different today than they did when I was growing up!

And I have a feeling that this woman agrees with me.

Her name is Kam and she took to TikTok to talk to parents about how they need to educate their kids about “birthday etiquette.”

She told viewers, “One of my biggest pet peeves is when a child doesn’t understand that someone else’s birthday is not about them.”

Kam said that she she saw an influencer celebrating her daughter Capri’s birthday.

She told viewers, “And Capri is blowing out her birthday candles and covers her little sister’s mouth so she doesn’t blow them out. As an older sister, I felt that one, Capri. The younger kids start throwing a fit, and so Cecily re-lights the candles multiple times to let her younger kids blow them out.”

She continued, “I understand what Cecily was trying to do, this is no hate to her whatsoever, she just wanted to keep the peace in her household and before kids, girl, I get it.”

Kam added, “But this is actually one of my biggest pet peeves. Children, no matter their age, need to learn and understand birthday etiquette. Your birthday is one day a year and that person’s birthday is also one day a year and it is all about them [just like] it is all about you on your day.”

Kam continued, “If it is not your day, it’s not about you. You don’t get to blow out candles, you don’t get to open presents. And I hate when parents make exceptions to those situations. Just to keep the peace. You’re teaching your kid to be a spoiled brat.”

She added, “You’re teaching your kid that someone else’s moment can also be their moment, which is not the case in real life. If your kid can’t handle someone else being celebrated, don’t take your kid to that celebration.”

Kam then said, “That includes their siblings, so not only are you teaching your younger children poor behavior and bad birthday etiquette, but you are also teaching your older child that their big moments in life will have to be shared with their younger sibling.”

Check out the video.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

