A New Cat Owner Is Being Pressured By Her Mom To Return It To A Shelter Because It’s Having Some Health Problems

AITA for refusing to give away my cat because she’s sick? “My mother (45F) recently told me I (18F) could adopt a cat if I wanted to. I had been asking her if I could adopt one since i was about 14 or 15, promising I would take care of everything, and it would be no problem for her. About three weeks ago she had texted me that I could bring a cat home if I still really want to, so I adopted a 3 year old cat named Noodle. Noodle had lived in a small bathroom with about 10-15 other cats in her last home, a cramped, smelly area, and her previous owners smoked a lot in the house.

Noodle was about to live the good life.

I took her home where she would be my only cat and could stay in my room and explore the house when she wanted to, so she would get lots of love and attention. Everything with Noodle has gone really well so far, on the very first night she was cuddling with me in my bed and I can tell she feels safe and happy here. On Wednesday, I took Noodle to the groomer to get bathed and her nails done, as she smelt from her previous home. I thought nothing of her not wanting to go, she is a cat after all, and when we got back she hid from me underneath my dresser. I just thought she was upset with me for making her go and didn’t think too much of this. The next morning, I could tell something was wrong with her.

This didn’t look good.

Her breathing was loud and she was congested, and she had been drooling, like, a TON. I did some at home research and it seems to me she has some sort of respiratory infection, or a cold, that will heal over time. I’ve given her lots of attention and let her hide and sleep as much as she needs to. Noodle is still eating, drinking, and using her litter box, albeit less than usual. I love my baby so much, but my mom is insisting I should have gotten a kitten instead so she can “learn how the household works” (aka getting used to my dogs, who, by the way, have no problem with her or vice versa). While I don’t have much money ($500-600) saved up, I am willing to take her to the vet if and when I need to.

Her mom is trying to get rid of the poor cat.

My mother has been very rude about Noodle every time I come home, insisting I take her to a shelter. She asked me today “where do you take a cat you picked up?” and I responded that I did not “pick her up”, I ADOPTED her. I want to do everything in my power to be the best cat mama I can but am I in the wrong for not wanting to get rid of my baby? AITA?”

That cat is staying with her for the long haul!

