December 18, 2025 at 8:55 am

A Personal Shopper Talked About How The Digital Tags In Walmart Make Her Job Easier

by Matthew Gilligan

woman shopping in walmart

TikTok/@aprilthepersonalshopper

Is shopping becoming harder or easier?

Well, I guess it depends on who you talk to, but this woman seems to be pleased with technological advancements in shopping.

She’s a personal shopper named April and she talked to viewers about a new feature for Walmart shoppers.

woman shopping in walmart

TikTok/@aprilthepersonalshopper

April demonstrated to viewers how she uses digital tags in Walmart to find things she needs to buy.

She said, “So our store just switched to digital tag. So if you can’t find the item, just hit ‘Find Item.’”

items in a walmart store

TikTok/@aprilthepersonalshopper

April selected the button for some cookies…

And it worked!

A blue light flashed on the corner of the tag and April got her stuff.

shopping in a walmart store

TikTok/@aprilthepersonalshopper

Take a look at the video.

@aprilthepersonalshopper

My other part-time job #walmart #personalshopper #fyp

♬ Anxiety – Doechii

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 28 at 3.40.10 PM A Personal Shopper Talked About How The Digital Tags In Walmart Make Her Job Easier

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 28 at 3.40.23 PM A Personal Shopper Talked About How The Digital Tags In Walmart Make Her Job Easier

And this TikTok user isn’t buying it.

Screenshot 2025 11 28 at 3.40.42 PM A Personal Shopper Talked About How The Digital Tags In Walmart Make Her Job Easier

This looks like a handy shopping device, doesn’t it?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter