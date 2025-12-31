Property Owner’s New Neighbors Want To Keep Running A Business On Their Land, But They Don’t Want To Pay Them To Use It

Wow, some folks can be so pushy…

AITA for not giving in to my neighbors’ demands? “Last year I purchased some property almost sight-unseen at auction. It is 14 acres total and the highlight for me was a farmhouse that hadn’t been cared for in quite some time. After getting the property and finalizing all payment I contracted with a surveyor to give me the exact details and to my surprise, there was also a barn, patio, and fire pit area that was my property. One weekend a few months ago I walked over to that part of the property and saw that the barn was in very updated shape with electric, water, etc, all having been run up there. In fact, that end of the property was more kept up than the house. Think of it as two ends of a large “L” shape.

While I was in the barn a sheriff’s car pulled right up, the deputy confronted me. I explained this was my property, etc. A minute later another car pulled up, out came “Ken” and “Barbie”. They had called 911 stating there was someone trespassing on their property. I explained the situation to all three of them, the deputy seemed keenly interested, Ken and Barbie kept interrupting me explaining this was their barn, their patio, their everything. I had the surveyor’s papers with me in a folder. He advised Ken and Barbie that I probably wasn’t trespassing and that there’d probably need to be real estate lawyers involved. Two more surveys and two opinions from competing lawyers agreed that this part of the property was indeed mine.

Ken and Barbie bought the adjacent property 4 years prior and were under the impression that the disputed area was part of their property. They renovated and turned it into an event center, holding wedding receptions, birthday parties, etc in the barn. Everything they used as part of that business is on my property, multiple surveys have confirmed that. I’ve been advised that adverse possession does not apply as they’ve not used it anywhere near long enough to count in my state, and they cannot produce any documentation that indicates they were given any permission from the prior owner in any fashion to use this. I do not want to own or be responsible for an event venue center. I offered to sell them their end of the “L” at what I (and my real estate agent) considered reasonable market value. They said they couldn’t possibly afford it.

I offered to lease them the property in exchange for a percent of gross revenue + them holding all insurance and liability. They said they couldn’t afford to run the business that way. Their last offer was that I would receive a few hundred dollars a month, which would barely cover insurance alone, to say nothing of upkeep, and I said no. Ken and Barbie explained they already had multiple bookings for the spring and summer and needed the property or else they would have to return deposits. I remain steadfast that I want them to hold the insurance and pay me a lease or else it’ll just sit there. AITA?”

