A Shopper Spotted A Good Deal On Frigidaire Ice Makers At Home Depot, So He Bought Four Of Them

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s long been one of my dreams to own an ice machine that makes pellet ice cubes…

And this viral video has inspired me to finally go out and get one!

A TikTokker who buys and resells items posted a video and showed viewers how he scored a sweet deal on multiple Frigidaire ice makers at a Home Depot store.

The TikTokker said, “I knew that this specific location had these ice makers on sale.”

He added, “Now, they’re originally $270, but they’re on sale for $135. Amazing right? Wrong.”

The man continued, “It’s even cheaper than that. I was alerted, thanks to the Discord in my bio, that this specific location has just dropped them in price and that this location had four available.”

The TikTokker was able to get four ice makes for $68 each.

Not bad at all!

Check out the video.

@resale_rascals

HD has some amazing deals on ice makers! #fyp @Extremewalmartclearance

♬ original sound – resale_rascals

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person asked a question.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTokker offered a tip about this product…

You don’t see many people buying ice makers in bulk…

