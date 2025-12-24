A Son’s Father Stole His Inheritance Money From Him, So He Refuses To Reconcile With Him, Even Though His Father Is Sick

Family drama runs deep in this story, folks…

It comes to us from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and the young man who wrote it is having a crisis of conscience.

Check out what he had to say and see what you think.

AITA for not forgiving father after he stole my inheritance? “It’s 1999, my mom passes away from liver cancer. I’m 25 years old, single child, wet behind the ears and gullible. 80% of my mother’s estate at the time (about $16,000 but we’re not in the USA) pays out to me.

Hmmm…

My dad says due to my mom’s deteriorating mental health they never had time to change her will, the money should have come to him, can I pay it over to him…. I agree, because one is supposed to trust your parents. Fast forward about 5 years and one brief failed marriage later, he finds himself a nice Russian bride. The dynamic changes and he bad mouths my late mom at every BBQ etc., and his new wife is the best thing ever. I move cities, get married, start a family of my own. We chat on the phone once a week or every two weeks but don’t see each other for years (8 years to be exact).

These folks weren’t very considerate…

Him and the Russian bride come and visit once, borrow my truck to go to a big national park. I gave it to them with a full tank of diesel, I got it back empty, with the light on. In 2023 he sold his house and moved to Russia with the bride, I’m not sure if he invested the house’s money locally or if he moved it to Russia, I suspect the latter so that the bride has easy access to it when he falls over. My (now late wife) falls ill and passes away last year. I send a message to everyone after she passed away with all the funeral details and what happened. My dad’s response “Oh now that’s bad news”.

This was getting weird…

He doesn’t bother flying in for the funeral service or anything. He messages me a few weeks later, asking if she was cremated or buried? Like, what the hell? I speak to his sister (a highly educated P.hD with many law degrees etc.). We speak about my mom’s passing and the similarities to what happened to me. I mentioned the inheritance. She freaks out, she (being legally qualified) helped my mom with the will in the hospital before she passed away as she knew my dad would be a jerk about the money.

He was upset about this.

I confront my dad about the money, 25 years after he swindled me out of it. He denies it, then tries to claim the amount was 10% of what it truly was, and with every lie I bring out what I remember to be the truth, along with evidence. Eventually I tell him never to contact me again, and stop answering his messages. He tries to message me once a while, but it’s more and more random. Turns out that it looks like he has early stages of dementia. A few months later some distant family contacts us, asking why I have no contact with my father, because he reached out to them to talk, and he ‘seems lonely’ (we suspect the bride leaves him alone at home because with dementia he is a handful and she doesn’t want to deal with him). We tell them what happened and they understand. As time passes, his sister is now asking me to forgive him for what he did and to free my soul from these shackles (as she calls it).

He’s not having it.

My reply was from the series Billions “Hate is nature’s most perfect energy source. It’s endlessly renewable.” I have no urge to forgive him, but AITA for not forgiving?”

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this individual said he’s NTA.

He can’t find it in himself to forgive his dad.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.