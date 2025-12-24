December 24, 2025 at 10:55 am

A Stay-At-Home Boyfriend Showed TikTok Viewers His Daily Routine. People Weren’t Impressed.

Well, this guy seems like a real piece of work…

He’s a 20-year-old man named David and he posted a video to show TikTokkers how he spends his time as a stay-at-home boyfriend while his girlfriend Alee goes to work.

David told viewers, “So I usually stay up until 3 a.m. playing the game, and then I go to bed. My girlfriend wakes up around 5 a.m., and then she leaves for work around 6 a.m.”

He continued, “She comes back to work around 10 a.m. for her lunch. And she usually makes me breakfast on her lunch. But today she brought me McDonald’s so I wasn’t complaining. And after this, she had to go back to work.”

David told viewers, “Now I just ate my breakfast and then I decided to play the game for a little bit.”

He added, “I forgot my girlfriend asked me to sweep the patio before she got home, so I had to make sure to get that done real quick.”

David then said, “Then I took our dog on a walk around the block real quick and then I got home and decided to relax and watch some TV.”

It looks like this guy has it made in the shade…

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker just doesn’t get it…

This guy doesn’t exactly seem motivated, does he?

