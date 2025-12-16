December 16, 2025 at 8:55 am

A Teacher Was Comforted By Her Kindergarten Students After She Had A Bad Morning

by Matthew Gilligan

woman crying on tiktok

TikTok/@sorry4partyrocking

Kids can sometimes comfort adults in ways that other grownups simply can’t.

Their innocent view of the world can make us looks at things in a different way and can warm our hearts and give us a fresh perspective.

A teacher named Kimmy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her kindergarten students reacted when she was upset in her classroom after a she had a terrible morning.

woman crying in classroom

TikTok/@sorry4partyrocking

In the video, it’s obvious that Kimmy had been crying and her text overlay reads, “When your life got flipped upside down but you got to teach kindergarten at 7:30 a.m.”

Kimmy’s students noticed something was wrong and they asked her questions about what was going on.

The teacher said to one  child, “Eye drops? I took some before, but I think, it’s the rain my eyes are really itchy and watery.”

teacher talking to students

TikTok/@sorry4partyrocking

Another student said to Kimmy, When you go home, tell your mommy you got allergies.”

She answered, “Okay, I’ll tell her. And maybe she could give me some medicine.”

In the video’s caption, Kimmy wrote, “Not one to post videos of me crying and especially not at this angle, but I thought this was such a wholesome moment. I am going to miss my class so much.”

Those kiddos were worried about her!

woman talking to kids in classroom

TikTok/@sorry4partyrocking

Check out the video.

@sorry4partyrocking

not one to post videos of me crying and especially not at this angle but i thought this was such a wholesome moment. I am going to miss my class so much. :/

♬ original sound – kimmmaaaayyyyy

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 7.06.20 PM A Teacher Was Comforted By Her Kindergarten Students After She Had A Bad Morning

Another TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 7.06.32 PM A Teacher Was Comforted By Her Kindergarten Students After She Had A Bad Morning

And this individual was touched by this video.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 7.06.48 PM A Teacher Was Comforted By Her Kindergarten Students After She Had A Bad Morning

It’s a good thing she has those kids to lean on during this tough time!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter