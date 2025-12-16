A Teacher Was Comforted By Her Kindergarten Students After She Had A Bad Morning

Kids can sometimes comfort adults in ways that other grownups simply can’t.

Their innocent view of the world can make us looks at things in a different way and can warm our hearts and give us a fresh perspective.

A teacher named Kimmy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her kindergarten students reacted when she was upset in her classroom after a she had a terrible morning.

In the video, it’s obvious that Kimmy had been crying and her text overlay reads, “When your life got flipped upside down but you got to teach kindergarten at 7:30 a.m.”

Kimmy’s students noticed something was wrong and they asked her questions about what was going on.

The teacher said to one child, “Eye drops? I took some before, but I think, it’s the rain my eyes are really itchy and watery.”

Another student said to Kimmy, When you go home, tell your mommy you got allergies.”

She answered, “Okay, I’ll tell her. And maybe she could give me some medicine.”

In the video’s caption, Kimmy wrote, “Not one to post videos of me crying and especially not at this angle, but I thought this was such a wholesome moment. I am going to miss my class so much.”

Those kiddos were worried about her!

Check out the video.

@sorry4partyrocking not one to post videos of me crying and especially not at this angle but i thought this was such a wholesome moment. I am going to miss my class so much. :/ ♬ original sound – kimmmaaaayyyyy

It’s a good thing she has those kids to lean on during this tough time!

