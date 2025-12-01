December 1, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A TikTokker Made A “Slack-o-Lantern” To Mess With His Tech-Bro Neighbors

by Matthew Gilligan

I saw some pretty cool pumpkins on social media this Halloween, but I think this one takes the cake!

A fella named Guy made a “Slack-o-lantern” to give his tech worker neighbors a scare and all we can say is that this pumpkin is IMPRESSIVE.

Guy said, “I’m calling this the Slack-o-lantern, which is specifically designed to terrify my neighbors who work in tech.”

He installed a motion sensor and a speaker that light up the pumpkin and sound off a notification noise from Slack.

Guy said, “I don’t know about you guys, but this really gets the dread going for me.”

Guy added, “They’ll be walking by, thinking they’re done for the day, and then, bam, they’re back on their phones.”

This is hilarious!

Here’s the video.

👻 now back to woooOOOoooOOOrk! 👻 #spooky #slack #jackolantern

Guy posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that he later smashed the pumpkin because, “We all need a little bit of cathartic release.”

RIP Slack-o-lantern

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

The folks at Slack were impressed!

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Now, this was a brilliant idea!

