A TikTokker Said Scammers Tried To Steal Her Money By Saying That She Missed Jury Duty

A woman named Cori told TikTok viewers about how a scammer recently tried to take advantage of her.

Cori said she got a phone call from a local number and the person on the other line told her that they were a police officer…and they informed the TikTokker that she had failed to show up for jury duty.

The person said that Cori would be charged with three misdemeanors and that the only way to take care of the matter would be to go to the sheriff’s office.

Cori was skeptical and the person who said they were a cop said they’d put the police captain on the phone to talk about the situation.

The next person on the phone convinced her this was a real issue, so Cori got in her car and drove to the sheriff’s office.

But then, things got even stranger…

Someone who said they were at a county clerk got on the phone and told Cori that if she showed up at the sheriff’s office, she’d be put in jail for three days.

The person told her she could avoid jail time if she paid them $1,200 via a machine at a CVS store.

Cori went to the CVS and she knew that something was not right when she noticed that the machine in the store accepted payments via Bitcoin.

The TikTokker kept the caller on the phone and drove to her local sheriff’s office. The person on the other line ended up hanging up and Cori asked a worker at the sheriff’s office if she had any warrants out for her arrest.

Good thing she didn’t fork over any cash!

Take a look at the video.

@loveyouxoxoxoxoxo Probably my first and last TikTok, but I have to share this story, this was honestly so well done and I know many many people would fall victim to this. I hope you’ll take the time to watch. ♬ original sound – Cori

Keep your eyes peeled folks…scammers are everywhere!

