A TikTokker Showed Viewers the Weird Encounter She Had With a Neighbor Who Wouldn’t Let Her Shut Her Garage Door

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in a garage

TikTok/@filmbyvictoria

With neighbors like this, who needs neighbors, right?

This is the kind of viral TikTok video that will make you want to move out to the middle of nowhere and not interact with human beings ever again.

A woman named Victoria posted the video and showed viewers the strange interaction she had with a neighbor in her garage.

woman in a garage

TikTok/@filmbyvictoria

The text overlay on Victoria’s post reads, “POV: I’m just trying to go to the airport to take my first vacation in forever….

But she had a problem…

The text overlay continued, “And my neighbor won’t let me close my garage door.”

woman holding up a garage door

TikTok/@filmbyvictoria

Victoria said to the woman, “You can’t stand and block me from closing my garage. I have to go to the airport.”

The woman replied, “You go ahead.”

Victoria then said, “You can’t stay here in my garage. Diane, you are acting like a child. This is my property.”

In the video’s caption, Victoria wrote, “Can’t even take a freaking vacation without being harassed #karensgonewild.”

woman holding up a garage door

TikTok/@filmbyvictoria

Check out the video.

@filmbyvictoria

Can’t even take a freaking vacation without being harassed #karensgonewild

♬ Farcry 3 Music – 🦊🎄KingSam🎄🦊

Victoria posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she made her flight.

@filmbyvictoria

Replying to @Lisa Roraback Winans I made it onto my flight!! Thanks everyone who left such kind words. I am just getting out of the airport and had no idea how much this video blew up. I’ll post more tomorrow

♬ Empire State Of Mind – JAY-Z

The TikTokker posted another video and explained why her neighbor wouldn’t let her close her garage door.

Check out what she had to say.

@filmbyvictoria

Replying to @Stephanie Rooney942

♬ original sound – Victoria Cheyenne | Filmmaker

Now let’s see what TikTokkers thought about this.

This person shared some advice.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 10.30.52 AM A TikTokker Showed Viewers the Weird Encounter She Had With a Neighbor Who Wouldnt Let Her Shut Her Garage Door

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 10.31.00 AM A TikTokker Showed Viewers the Weird Encounter She Had With a Neighbor Who Wouldnt Let Her Shut Her Garage Door

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 10.31.19 AM A TikTokker Showed Viewers the Weird Encounter She Had With a Neighbor Who Wouldnt Let Her Shut Her Garage Door

This is why some people should NEVER get to know their neighbors…

