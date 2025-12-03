A Tradesman Wrote A Bad Review Online About A Church That Didn’t Pay Him For His Services, So They Threatened Him With A Lawsuit

Jeez, you’d think that the last people who would stiff you for a payment for services rendered would a church…

But we live in an upside-down world, so I guess you never really know!

Check out what this worker did when he got into a spat with folks from a church about work he did for them.

Church wants to sue me for a review? “I’m from Germany. We are a very litigious society, so much so that businesses can sue individuals for writing bad reviews. In fact, per German law, it’s up to the individual to provide evidence that what they wrote actually happened, or else the individual can be forced to take down the review and pay legal costs to the business.

He got screwed over.

I’m a tradesman and did some renovation work for a church in a small town. The church did not pay me. I take 50% upfront and the church had cheated me out of the second half after I had completed the job. The church only had one other review. I wrote a review stating that I had been cheated by the church. I promptly got a legal letter from the church demanding to take it down unless I wanted to be brought to court. The church could easily argue that they paid me in cash and I would be out of luck according to German law. Okay. I complied with their demand.

He wasn’t backing down.

I took down the review and posted a new one stating that I’m a tradesmen and the church threatened to sue me for writing a simple review. I also attached the legal letter from the church as an image in the review. Fast forward a few months, I received an angry call from the clergyman. He said my review had caused several tradesman to either ghost him or ask him for complete payment upfront. He claimed that I had ‘cost them thousands’ and that I would “burn in hell for hindering God’s work.” I then asked him, “What is your religion’s founder’s view on honesty and compassion?” Cue a moment of radio silence, followed by him hanging up the phone. No legal letter yet, anyhow I can now substantiate my review.”

These church folks sure do seem pretty sketchy…

