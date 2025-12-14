A Traveler Bought Booze And Shared It With The Friend He Stayed With In Another Country, And Now He Wants His Friend To Pay For Half

Well, it sounds like the guy who wrote this story on Reddit is losing friends pretty fast…

And you’ll see what I’m talking about when you read what he had to say…because it’s a doozy!

Get all the details below.

AITA for asking my friend for reimbursement after he let me stay at his home for a week? “This week I went on a trip to Europe, where I first visited my family in one country, and then went to see my friend in another country, where he was living as a refugee. While visiting the first country, I bought some alcohol as it was cheaper there. As I was shopping, I called him and asked what he wanted.

They came to an agreement.

We both agreed on the type, and he then said that we would figure out how to split the cost. (Although I have to say that I don’t remember the exact wording of the remark, but it for sure mentioned dealing with the expense). I spent 5 days living at his and his family apartment, visiting different places nearby with the said friend and had a good time there. There were no conflicts during that time. They shared their food with me, and I did the same with the food I bought. After that, I went back to the first country and remembered that we left the matter of the bought alcohol unfinished. He did not mention anything about it during my stay.

He wanted to get his money.

I then requested that he pay for his half of only the hard liquor that I bought (I also brought some beer, but that was a souvenir and a gift from me). I also need to mention that his financial situation is tight now, being a refugee and not having a job at the moment. I added that he can pay when it is convenient for him and not pushing for immediate pay.

And it didn’t go over very well…

After that, he hit me with the wall of text about how I am being ungrateful to him, that he gave me a place to sleep, to shower, shared food, spent time and money on traveling with me. That he is in shock with my request and is now beginning to think that I was just a freeloader there and did not value his hospitality. That he thought that I might ask him for reimbursement, but hoped that he was mistaken and I wouldn’t dare to do that, as it in his words, puts an end to the friendship. After that, he decided to count all the money he spent on my stay, including rent for living in his flat, sharing their food with me and other expenses as a way to compare my request for reimbursement and, in his words, “give a cold shower”. I then told him that he is overreacting to all of this and tried to appeal to his own words that we were to deal with this issue later together. I also told him that I was, in fact, grateful for his hospitality and apologized if I offended him.

These two are now at odds.

He also then said that I was insensitive and did not read the mood properly, and that his reaction was natural. I said that we can forget about this reimbursement, as for me it wasn’t worth the whole friendship, and if he were to ask beforehand not to pay for it I wouldn’t mind. I also added some explanation as to why I asked for reimbursement based on my experience in similar situations. He discarded all of it, stating that this is not about the money and that I am just looking for excuses for my ungrateful behavior, and that I should make conclusions from my bad behavior. He seemed to cool of a bit by the end of the conversation, but still bitter. AITA?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

This individual said he’s an *******.

Another person was shocked.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

It doesn’t sound like anyone is gonna take this guy’s side on this one…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.