A Twenty-Something’s Teenage Sister Opened Up One of Her Birthday Presents Without Her Permission, And She Told Her She Needs to Stop Thinking Her Things Belong to Her

Some people just don’t know how to keep their hands to themselves!

And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page knows all about it…

But did she take things too far when she scolded her little sister?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for trying to set a boundary with my little sister after she opened my birthday present? “23F, little sister is 13F. I live back & forth between my mum’s and my dad’s house. All of my siblings are half-siblings on my dad’s side. I love my little sister but lately I’ve been getting annoyed about certain boundaries she crosses. She’s obsessed with face cream, hand cream, body spray, perfume, any hair products that smell good, lip gloss/balm – she has a very big collection of all these things. I once sat and counted how many lip stuff she has accumulated over the years and I counted 37.

This is getting to be pretty annoying…

Despite having TONS of her own, she always asks to borrow mine and often ends up using up the entire thing (one of my perfumes was almost completely used up because she would spray it at least 20 times every time she used it). She gets upset if I don’t share my stuff with her. For example, I got a body mist from Bath & Body Works recently because I loved the smell. I decided to leave it at my mum’s house. My sister saw it in the background during a FaceTime and said “oh that looks like it smells good, can you bring it the next time you come here?!” and I jokingly said something along the lines of “I think we’ve got more than enough perfumes at dad’s”, and she was visibly upset. I’m quite a patient person so I brush all of this off because she’s my little sister and that’s just what siblings do, right?

There was an incident…

But this recent situation has really upset me and I don’t know if I’m overreacting or not. So… It was my birthday on Tuesday. I went to my dad’s to celebrate after work. When I sat down to open presents I noticed that all of them were intact except one, of which the packaging had been ripped open and the contents removed. Hmmm, weird, so I asked my little sister what happened and she told me that it was one of my brother’s gifts to me (a set that included hand cream, a nail file, a nail/cuticle oil, and a little nail clipper) and she “really wanted to try it” and couldn’t wait for me to open it so she decided to go ahead and open it herself and try everything out. Half the hand cream had been squeezed out of the tube, the nail file was used because it had those tell tale scratches on it, and the small nail/cuticle oil bottle wasn’t closed properly so it was also opened. I understand that, in the grand scheme of things, this isn’t a big deal, but it made me sad that she had just gone and opened my gift like that without even thinking to consult me first.

She let her have it.

I said to her, verbatim, “You need to stop thinking all of my things are automatically yours too.” Her mum taught her that everything that belongs to your siblings also belongs to you. Her philosophy: siblings share everything. So, setting a boundary is very difficult; My sister got mad because I “never share” my things with her anymore and am “purposely” leaving some of my stuff at my mum’s place to avoid her using them. Her mum called me “quite selfish” for belittling my own sister for wanting to be “closer to me” by borrowing my things. AITA? Would I be an ******* if I continued to be harsh about these boundaries?”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another reader shard their thoughts.

This individual said she’s NTA.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

It was time to put her little sister in her place!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.