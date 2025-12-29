A Woman Began Sending Small Payments To A Homeless Stranger She Met Outside A Supermarket, And Now Her Partner Is Accusing Her Of Lying About Where The Money Is Going

It started as a spontaneous act of kindness: a woman met someone in rough shape outside a supermarket and sent her a little money to get through the night.

One transfer turned into an occasional habit, and it made her feel good to think she was helping someone who seemed genuinely desperate. But when her partner spotted these mysterious payments, the feel-good gesture suddenly looked a lot more suspicious.

Now he’s convinced no one helps a stranger “just because,” and she’s stunned by how quickly compassion became conflict.

AITA for consistently sending money to a random homeless person? I (33f) met a homeless woman around a year ago, she was hanging around outside a super market asking for coins. She approached me and I told her I don’t carry money but I can get her something. She looked very uncomfortable and said she just needed money for a place to sleep tonight and she had a bank account. I thought fk it, why not. So I got her acc details and we got chatting, apparently her partner got killed in a hit and run, she lost the house and she has been waiting for over a year for accommodation. I wired her some money, gave her a hug and went on my way.

Now, I’m not an idiot, this whole story could have been fabricated to get money but the way I see it, if she’s hanging around begging for money, looking rough as anything, she’s in a tough place whatever the reason. I’m not too hard up financially and it feels nice to think I’m helping someone. So every now and then I wire this random person a little money with a message like “I hope you’re doing better” etc. I have no idea who this woman is, where she is or what she’s doing. Nothing.

My partner (35m) of nearly 5 years saw this on my online banking appearing every now and then and questioned it. I reminded him of that homeless woman I met and that I was giving her a little sometimes because it just felt good . His dad recently passed away from cancer and we are making cut backs so we can financially support his mother back in Hungary a little, he claims that we cant afford to do that and he is outraged.

He also doesnt believe thats what it is, claiming “no one does that” and thinks im hiding something. I have no way of proving it. To keep this short, here is the context We have completely separate finances -we live quite comfortably -we split everything 50/50 -as far as I know, his mother is doing fine -my laptop had my bank account up, he wasn’t snooping -it’s around £10-£20 each time. We have around £300 a month left each month after paying everything and sending his mother money. AITA?

