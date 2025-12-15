A Woman Sent Her Boyfriend A Photo Of A Shirtless Plumber At Their Place But It Was All An AI Prank

I have a feeling that most fellas out there wouldn’t be super excited if their girlfriends or wives sent them a photo of a plumber…in their house…with no shirt on.

A TikTokker named Phoebe posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how she used AI to pull a fast one on her boyfriend, Dan.

Phoebe sent Dan an AI-generated photo of a shirtless plumber in their house.

Dan asked what was going on and Phoebe replied via text, “Idk, he said he was hot.”

Dan wasn’t cool about this and said, “That’s not normal at all.”

Phoebe continued with the ruse and told Dan that the plumber asked how tall her boyfriend was.

Phoebe sent Dan another AI photo of the shirtless plumber sitting on their couch, drinking a glass of water.

As you can imagine, Dan wasn’t cool with this, either.

Dan said he was on his way home soon and Phoebe told him that the plumber said, “That’s plenty of time.”

Next, Phoebe sent him an AI pic of the plumber on their bed.

I wonder if he’s ever gonna forgive her for this prank…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer made a good point…

And this TikTokker nailed it.

She pranked him good!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.