A Woman’s Boyfriend Thinks He Knows Everything About Her And Her Life, And She Got Fed Up And Told Him To Knock It Off

Some people just think they know everything…

And that can be pretty frustrating when you’re on the receiving end of it!

The young woman who wrote this story on Reddit let her boyfriend know that she’s tired of him constantly analyzing her behavior and she wants to know if she was too harsh.

Get all the details below!

AITA for telling my (21F) boyfriend (21M) to stop psychoanalyzing me? “It feels like every action I take is reduced to a trauma response. Like nothing about me is truly me, but about trauma.

This guy knows it all…

I have sleep paralysis. He told me it’s a symptom of PTSD and insisted I see a counselor. I went to 2 parties in one weekend for Halloween. He sat me down yesterday and told me I have a drinking problem, and told me I’m drinking to cope because I am stressed because of university. I actually laughed and told him not to worry, and told him I went out twice simply because I got invited to 2 parties of people I wanted to go to. He said “people who have a problem tend to not accept they have a problem”. What am I supposed to say to that? My sister’s birthday is coming up and I mentioned it to him. He said “I know this must be the hardest time of year for you.” (We’re estranged). It’s not, at all. Him saying that made me feel worse actually. The way he says it like it’s the truth, when I’ve never said that. And then it makes me question if I’m right or wrong or what I even think or believe or feel. For example he told me after an argument “if you ignore me it will hurt, but I’ll know you’re doing it to protect yourself”.

What is this guy talking about?

What? I never sad that. If I ignored him (which I didn’t because that would be childish), it would be because I disliked him in that moment, not to “protect” myself. He does this with his friends too. His friend cycled past me outside the library shouted my name and waved. I told my boyfriend about this event later on, how lovely his friend was (he’s not straight, before people say he was jealous) and how it warmed me that he went out of his way to SHOUT hi and smile to me.

Give it a rest, pal…

My boyfriend said “yeah, I think he tries so hard to be liked because his dad left when he was very young, so it was very hard for him” I told him yesterday I don’t want him psychoanalyzing me, he told me he just cares and is now upset at me, and in a bad mood. Was I wrong to say this? AITA to a caring guy?”

Now let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say about this.

And this person chimed in.

Her boyfriend might want to keep his thoughts to himself from now on…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.