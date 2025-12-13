A Woman’s Fiancee’s Family Wants to Know Why He Doesn’t Want Anything to Do With Them, But She Doesn’t Want to Be Involved With Them, Either

Ugh, this sounds like rough…

AITA for not spelling out the reasons my fiancee is low contact with his family to his family? “I’m (26f) engaged to my fiancee Aidan (27m). Aidan is low contact with his family and when we get married he won’t be inviting them to our wedding, with the exception of his maternal grandparents who are still a very present part of his life. The reason for his estrangement from the rest of his family is his ex. When he was 15 he started dating Chloe who was the daughter of his parents best friends. Their moms had wanted them to date since Chloe was born when Aidan was 7 months old.

They used to tease them about it and set up little date type photoshoots when they were kids. They’d talk about their future wedding and babies. Aidan admitted he dated Chloe because he felt like his family wanted them to, not because he wanted to. But after three years together Aidan knew it wasn’t a relationship he really wanted. The breakup was messy. Chloe wanted them to be together forever and she was into the idea of uniting their two families and marrying and having lots of babies together. She spent two years trying to get back together with Aidan. And Aidan’s family were very much team “get them back together.”

They invited Chloe over every time Aidan went to visit them, she was invited to Christmas and they’d try to encourage them to share Aidan’s old bedroom. Aidan told his parents his relationship with Chloe was over and he said he was dreading coming home because he knew they’d invite her. He said it was hurting his feelings because it felt like they cared more about Chloe than him. But they never listened. They continued to invite her and got annoyed any time he’d mention going on a date with someone. I met him right before he went low contact but he had reduced contact when we met. He also warned me he had an ex who wanted to get back together really bad. He told me all about the situation from the get go. And I was there when he did go low contact.

His final straw was the day his sister got married and his sister and parents wanted him to spend the day with Chloe. She said Chloe was a bridesmaid and he was a groomsmen and they had booked them a hotel room together, had set up this special dance for them after the married couple. He asked if they were crazy and left his sister’s wedding before it even started because of the madness. He only sees or speaks to them once a year. Because typically we visit his grandparents every Christmas either for the holiday or around the holiday. And we’ve run into them or they’ll call while he’s there and ask to speak to him. But he’s distant and he doesn’t make the effort. They found out about our engagement in December and reached out to him more wanting to know about the wedding and why we never told them. When they discovered we’d had an engagement party and hadn’t invited them it clicked that they probably weren’t invited to the wedding and they started reaching out and asking why and saying they couldn’t understand why he had so little to do with them.

When they got nothing from him they found me online and reached out. I blocked a couple of accounts but replied when they continued I responded that they should really reflect on the reasons if they actually want to make amends. They said they had no idea why he was being like this and wanted me to tell them. I refused to and then I blocked again. But then another account popped up and I was told if I knew something I should say and I was being incredibly rude by not helping the family reunite. Aidan apologized for me having to deal with it. I don’t blame him and I told him as much. He said to ignore it if they keep trying and I am. But they are mad that I wouldn’t spell it out for them. I think it’s dumb but should I have explained once and ignored them then? AITA?”

