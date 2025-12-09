A Worker At A Car Dealership Asked TikTok Viewers To Guess What Kind Of Car He Showed Them

It’s time to play a guessing game, friends!

A car dealership worker in North Carolina gave TikTok viewers some hints and he asked them to guess what kind of car he was sitting in.

The camera panned across the interior of the car and the person filming covered up the car’s logo on the steering wheel.

The text overlay reads, “Can you guess what this is?”

In the caption, the TikTokker wrote, “Do you know what it is based on the dash?”

Hmmmm…

Take a look at the video.

@jerryhuntsupercenter Do you know what it is based on the dash? 🧐 ♬ original sound – Dave Erickson

This is what viewers had to say.

This viewer took a guess.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker had the right answer!

Can you guess what kind of car he was showing off?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁