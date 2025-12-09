December 9, 2025 at 2:47 am

A Worker At A Car Dealership Asked TikTok Viewers To Guess What Kind Of Car He Showed Them

by Matthew Gilligan

man in a car

TikTok/@jerryhuntsupercenter

It’s time to play a guessing game, friends!

A car dealership worker in North Carolina gave TikTok viewers some hints and he asked them to guess what kind of car he was sitting in.

rainy day in a car

TikTok/@jerryhuntsupercenter

The camera panned across the interior of the car and the person filming covered up the car’s logo on the steering wheel.

The text overlay reads, “Can you guess what this is?”

man in a car

TikTok/@jerryhuntsupercenter

In the caption, the TikTokker wrote, “Do you know what it is based on the dash?”

Hmmmm…

interior of a car

TikTok/@jerryhuntsupercenter

Take a look at the video.

@jerryhuntsupercenter

Do you know what it is based on the dash? 🧐

♬ original sound – Dave Erickson

This is what viewers had to say.

This viewer took a guess.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 9.00.22 AM A Worker At A Car Dealership Asked TikTok Viewers To Guess What Kind Of Car He Showed Them

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 9.00.57 AM A Worker At A Car Dealership Asked TikTok Viewers To Guess What Kind Of Car He Showed Them

And this TikTokker had the right answer!

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 9.00.04 AM A Worker At A Car Dealership Asked TikTok Viewers To Guess What Kind Of Car He Showed Them

Can you guess what kind of car he was showing off?

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

