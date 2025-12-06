A Worker Was Told They Needed To Send Back A Server, So They Did It Even Though They Knew It Wasn’t A Good Move

Alright folks, who’s ready for a funny story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page?

Need all the equipment back, fine, this project is all yours too! “I was working (remotely) for a European based manufacturer of (at least my division) high end broadcast processing equipment. They also made other pro equipment, but this area was the highest-end and by far the most technically demanding. Very nichey, very configuration dependent, etc. Great technical staff and developers in Europe, we had great relationship being a bunch of tech nerds who could talk about IP ranges and capacitor values for hours. The US office just took orders from HQ over there. Had some good basic techs, but not set up to do any high end troubleshooting(which is exactly why I existed). There was an acquisition coming up, and auditors started to be involved. We had to send in inventory of all of our computers and test gear, etc.

Fine, whatever. Well remember that “setup dependent” part: I was right in the middle of a huge project with one of the largest US broadcasters, (which had already resulted in one of the largest upgrade sales this division had ever made) and was testing some “fresh from the sandbox” SNMP features. This is pretty old tech that is still being used, so I enlisted an older Supermicro server I had been barely using for remotely accessing some kit in my workshop, to do some basic SNMP functions to make sure these new features didn’t bung anything up before I literally put them in air on 50+ stations. Things were working fine with tests, I’d get a new revision first thing in the morning, bang on it a bit, send it off to my tech contact by my EOD at the network (which was his morning). Not terribly difficult, but pretty nichey, and also one reason I worked for this company, no one knew at all what any of this was in North America. So, auditors are involved, and the North American office that just takes orders sees this Supermicro server on the inventory list, and it’s just the end of the world.

Why is there a server out in the field? Why do you need so much test equipment? Who approved this? Etc. My first couple replies were just disregarded because no one knew what I was talking about. A decision was made that this server HAD to go back. A third insistence from me that this was actively used, and who else would take this over? It fell on deaf ears. It was the most important thing in the entire world that they get this server back. It’s a junky old Supermicro 1RU utility beast that cost maybe 1,000 at most. For whatever reason I was feeling extra snarky the day I should have boxed the server up, so I wrote an extra friendly note to all the techs, the decision makers at the US office and to my tech contact and his boss at the network, introducing everyone thanking them for taking over this critical project, and thanking HQ for helping take on this time sensitive test phase that would really help me get to other critical projects About 25 minutes later I sent tracking information for all the kit (still didn’t box up the server) I was supposed to send back.

About an hour later I get a really odd email from one the the decision makers in the US office. He doesn’t want to admit that no one at HQ doesn’t know what the hell I was talking about technically, and simultaneously realized this is a huge account that would totally affect their bonuses if another nice sale came through. They were trying to save face and cover for their techs by suggesting maybe I get them up to speed on the project before we do anything drastic. I just replied to his email with the tracking information again and mentioned I had suggested this 3x now. 25 minutes later I get a freaked out phone call from the head tech at the US HQ. Him and his superior (the decision maker) have just got a very nice call from my contact’s boss at the network. They were so happy with the service so far (I had a great relationship at this point) and excited that having someone else checking these updates would allow me to be onsite more, big future plans, etc. He is wondering who is going to do this work now? NOW this comes up? I just repeated that 3x this was brought up now so clearly this decision was educated, they know best.

So now there’s full blown panic at US HQ. Knowing this, I send a note to the developers in Europe to make sure the new updated code goes to the catch-all address for the US HQ tech team and not me because they will be doing the testing going forward. This has the desired effect because now the head of development in Europe is on the horn with the decision maker in US wondering about who they recently hired (without approval) to be able to have these in-house resources now? By the time that UPS pick up was supposed to have happened, somehow having this old server back was no longer the highest priority. In fact, I never heard about the server again.”

