Daughter Finally Got A Day Off, But Her Mom Volunteered Her For A Babysitting Job. So She Fed The Kids All Her Mom’s Expensive Cheese And Chocolate.

Well, I don’t think this person’s mom is EVER gonna do this to them again…

Because they weren’t playing around after Mommy Dearest volunteered them for a babysitting gig…on their day off…

Check out how they got even with her in this story from Reddit.

You volunteered me to babysit on my day off? “I work 6 days a week. Occasionally, like once a month, I’ll get a day off in the middle of the week. This is my relaxation day. A day to sit back, watch TV, catch up on my book, and basically just laze around and do nothing. Last Wednesday was my day off.

They were ready to kick back!

I haven’t had one since the middle of May. I – WAS – EXCITED!!! Tuesday night I get a call from my mom saying she volunteered me to watch my two nephews the very next day.

Bummer…

They are four years old and two years old. I tell her it’s my day off. And she says, “I know, that’s why I volunteered you.” Fuming. So the next day, I go over to her house at way-too-early and pout. My sister’s already dropped the nephews off. My mom leaves to run errands and do other things that will take her till about 1 PM. Nephews are driving me crazy. I love ’em, but I can only take them for so long. Suddenly, the older of the two says he’s hungry. I go to the fridge to see what’s inside. My eyes zero in on my mother’s expensive Mini Babybel Cheese rolls and a whole box of See’s Candies truffles.

Here you go!

Yes. Yes I did. I fed them every last cheese roll and chocolate truffle. It was satisfying. Oh so very satisfying. Needless to say, she was angry. But you volunteer me to babysit on my day off, I’ll feed the kids your expensive cheese and chocolates.”

Their mom will think twice before pulls something like this again.

