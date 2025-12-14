A Working Mom Got Emotional When She Saw Her Baby Sit Up For The First Time Through Her Baby Monitor

It’s a sad fact of life…

If you have children and you have a job, you’re going to miss some milestones in the life of your kids.

And this woman knows all about it…

Her name is Brooke and she posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how she was only able to witness a big accomplishment in her baby’s life by watching a baby monitor video on her computer in her office.

Brooke was clearly emotional in her video and the text overlay reads, “Me at work because I’m watching my baby sit up for the first time through the monitor.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Being a working mom is so much harder than I could’ve imagined. Missing the milestones just breaks me.”

It sounds like she might want to consider getting a work-from-home job if possible…

