December 14, 2025 at 8:55 am

A Working Mom Got Emotional When She Saw Her Baby Sit Up For The First Time Through Her Baby Monitor

by Matthew Gilligan

woman crying at her desk

TikTok/@adayinaeats

It’s a sad fact of life…

If you have children and you have a job, you’re going to miss some milestones in the life of your kids.

And this woman knows all about it…

Her name is Brooke and she posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how she was only able to witness a big accomplishment in her baby’s life by watching a baby monitor video on her computer in her office.

woman sitting at desk

TikTok/@adayinaeats

Brooke was clearly emotional in her video and the text overlay reads, “Me at work because I’m watching my baby sit up for the first time through the monitor.”

woman crying at desk

TikTok/@adayinaeats

In the caption, she wrote, “Being a working mom is so much harder than I could’ve imagined. Missing the milestones just breaks me.”

woman crying at her desk

TikTok/@adayinaeats

Here’s what viewers had to say.

@adayinaeats

Being a working mom is so much harder than I could’ve imagined. Missing the milestones just breaks me 💔 #workingmom #babygirl #youngmom #corporatemom #motherhood

♬ som original – 𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙞𝙚★

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 3.03.01 PM A Working Mom Got Emotional When She Saw Her Baby Sit Up For The First Time Through Her Baby Monitor

Another TikTokker asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 3.03.15 PM A Working Mom Got Emotional When She Saw Her Baby Sit Up For The First Time Through Her Baby Monitor

And this individual didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 3.03.31 PM A Working Mom Got Emotional When She Saw Her Baby Sit Up For The First Time Through Her Baby Monitor

It sounds like she might want to consider getting a work-from-home job if possible…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter