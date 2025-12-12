A Young Child Giving Up Their Pacifier Can Be A Difficult Thing, So This Family Made It Into An Actual Event

If you have ever had a child who loves their pacifier, you know how hard it is to get them to give it up.

The family in this video decided that they would go all out and have a full-on funeral for their child’s pacifier, and it couldn’t be funnier.

The video has the caption, “RIP to Savanna’s pacifier. March 2023-November 2025” on it, and it begins with a woman walking in the door. She is pretending to yell out and cry, with someone inside consoling her, saying, “It’s all right, it’s all right.”

The video cuts to a pile of pacifiers on the panio with everyone walking by and saying their final words. Dad says, “First of all, I want to say to the family, I know it’s hard, but nothing is lost when you know where it is. Pacifier is in good hands.”

LOL. These people are too funny!

Then mom gets up, in full funeral attire, holding her child, and says, “Welcome, everyone. It’s hard on us. But you all pressed your way, and I want to thank you for coming.”

Wow. I can’t believe everyone got so dressed up for this.

Finally, the family has the pacifiers hooked to black balloons and they fly away while they sing, “Let it go. Let it go!”

That family really knows how to have fun.

One thing is for sure, though. Their real mourning will come when they try to get their child to go to sleep without their pacifier.

Watch this fun video for yourself below.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

This person makes a really good point.

The whole family came together!

Yes! That was just too funny.

Giving up a pacifier really is that hard.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!