Kid’s Landline Number Got Confused For A Local Toys-R-Us Number, So He Started Helping Customers Until The Store’s Boss Finally Called Him

I don’t work for Toys R Us, I am 12! But…. I could Back before the internet and cell phones were a thing I ran a Toys R Us call center from my home. Unofficially and without their permission.

I had a landline phone in my room. Just a basic setup. Nothing special. But there was one small problem my number was one digit away from the local Toys “R” Us. Sure enough, I started getting phone calls that were meant to go to to them. Where people ask about prices, sales, whatever.

As a 12-year-old, I didn’t know how to deal with it. My parents told me to say “wrong number” and hang up, but I didn’t want to leave anyone else hanging! So every Sunday, I pulled the Toys “R” Us flyer from the newspaper and put it by my phone. Whenever someone calls I would tell them the current sales and prices from the flyer. And if they ask for something that isn’t on the flyer?

I would three way call and then transfer them to a physical store to get the information they needed. This little venture had been going on for over a year. I was basically an unofficial Toys “R” Us employee by this point. (Of course, there were no benefits at all.) One day, the actual store manager Called my number and asked to speak to my parents. He was not angry. But he was definitely confused.

It turns out that customers were very confused as to why a kid who was apparently from Toys “R” Us was answering their phone. He offered to pay for the number change if I would stop answering his calls. I felt terrible, I mean, I was doing public service here! But in the end we changed our number. Looking back It’s kind of funny that I ran a small customer service operation. All by myself when I was 12 years old. I didn’t understand how they knew I was just a kid. I wasn’t that young, was I?

