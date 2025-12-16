An Apartment-Dweller’s Rent Check Was Returned By Their Bank And They Were Slapped With A Late Fee, So They’re Going To Wait It Out And Pay The Fee When They Finally Get Evicted

Man, some landlords can be so sketchy…

And if you’ve ever had to deal with one before, you know exactly what I’m talking about!

Check out how this person handled a landlord who insisted on charging them a late fee.

Landlord insists on charging me a $100 late fee? Okay, I’ll hold my rent payment as long as possible then. “It looks like my bank returned my rent payment to me that I submitted to my landlord last Friday. I called the leasing office about this and it turns out this hasn’t appeared in their system yet; it shows I have a zero balance. So, I offered to bring in a money order immediately after our call so they could still receive their payment in anticipation of the ACH Return. Therefore they still receive the funds today either case.

What?!?!

However, they told me to include an extra $100, since the system will classify the payment as late. Nope. Never mind. If you’re deciding to charge me a $100 late fee, I’m taking full advantage of it being “late” and will no longer be coming in to pay today. I told them that they can expect their payment on the “pay by” date of the eviction notice they file this month.”

Well, that’s certainly an interesting way of handling things!

