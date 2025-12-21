‘What do you mean that you don’t know what you’ve ingested?’ – Patient Saw An Immature Man Deal With Nurses At A Doctor’s Office, So She Can’t Help But Spill The Tea

Just because someone is technically an “adult,” that doesn’t mean they act like one.

In fact, some grown-ups act like little kids!

And you’re going to hear about one in this viral TikTok video…

A woman named Sam told viewers about the surprising encounter she saw at a doctor’s office with a guy who can only be described as totally immature.

Sam told viewers, “This probably isn’t the most sympathetic take, but I just witnessed something that I found to be egregious. I was at the allergist, I’m getting allergy shots. A man comes in, he’s like, ‘I’m here for my allergy tests.'”

She continued, “They’re very clear with you when you are preparing to do an allergy test. You can’t consume allergy medication for 7 to 10 days before. This is communicated to you through paperwork. The doctor looks you in your eyes and he says, ‘Don’t take allergy medicine.'”

The man told the nurses he did take allergy medication…and then he said he took them because his wife gives them to him and “controls” his allergy meds.

Sam said, “Maybe his wife has to do a lot of care taking for him? This was an extremely able-bodied, normal man. Got himself to the appointment. Knew exactly what he was there for. I could understand that a concern, and I also just don’t think that that was the case here. And then he’s getting mad at the nurses.”

She added, “He’s like, ‘How am I supposed to know when it’s my wife’s job to give me my allergy medication?’ And I’m like dude, what do you mean you’re not giving yourself your own allergy medication? How old are you? You’re in your fifties and you don’t address your own allergy medication on your own? Your wife puts your pills out for you every day?”

Sam continued, “What do you mean that you don’t know what you’ve ingested? And now you’re trying to blame this all on your poor wife? And then the nurses are like, ‘Well do you want to call your wife?’ And at this point, I think he’s getting embarrassed, because he’s getting so aggressive.”

She then said, “He’s getting so upset at that, he’s like, ‘Well, I just want to be very clear that this was never told to me.’ I’m sitting there like, except it was told to you on paperwork, the doctor told you, the nurse tells you, and the person who checks you out at the end of your appointment tells you: Do not take an allergy pill for the next…”

The man then said the mistake was his wife’s fault.

Sam said, “There are so many men out there…’I don’t take my allergy medicine, that’s my wife’s job, make sure I take my allergy medicine.’ You’re not a leader of the universe, you’re a baby. You don’t even know when the last time you took a Zyrtec was? Come on, be for real. Why do you have your wife doing that for you? Grow up.”

She added, “These are probably the people that we make presidents.”

This guy threw his wife under the bus and didn’t even give it a second thought!

