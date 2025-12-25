An Aspiring Teenage Author Promised Her Mom 25% Of Her Earnings, But Now That She’s Older Her Mom Wants To Hold Her To That Promise

When kids are growing up, they often say lots of things to their parents that they don’t follow through on as adults.

What would you do if your Mom was demanding that you give her 25% of any money you make as an author because you said you would while you were a teenager?

That is what the aspiring author in this story is dealing with, and she doesn’t think she owes her mom a dime.

AITA for arguing about hypothetical money? Alright, here we go.

So basically I (22F) write, and my goal is to be a published author one day. Not anytime soon, but one day.

Wait, what!?

My mom (46F) doesn’t really believe in me but still wants money from me if I ever do get published because of something stupid. When I was like 16 or 17, I agreed to give her 25% of whatever I earned from writing if I ever got published, mainly just to shut her up about money.

Wow, she is really trying to hold her to something she said as a kid?

Ever since then, whenever I mention my writing or anything like that, she gets all excited about the hypothetical 25% she’s going to get. Since then I’ve obviously matured, and have gone back on that, which caused an argument this morning where she threatened to sue me over it if I ever did get published.

Wow, Mom sounds mean and controlling.

She said, “she’s more convincing than I am” and “she can just tell them I was 18 when I agreed to it” since I told her that contracts “signed” by minors aren’t legally binding. I also told her she should’ve gotten it in writing, which she just said “verbal agreements are just as good as written ones”.

No, she is not in the wrong at all.

Now, I might be in the wrong, because I did agree to it, but also, it’s just stupid and I feel like I’m right. If I’m in the wrong, then I’ll accept it. AITA?

Not even a little bit. The Mom is way out of line for trying to take future profits from her daughter.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this situation.

Yup, nothing about this would stand up in court.

Here is an author who says this is all quite silly.

This commenter makes a good point.

Exactly, minors can’t sign contracts like this.

Yup, Mom is entitled to nothing, legally speaking.

Mom is awful, and entitled to nothing.

