‘I wish I was living here and not road tripping.’ – Australian Tourist Visits Walmart For The First Time, And She Loves How Much Stuff There Is And How Big Everything Is

An Australian tourist came to America, and she recorded her experience walking through Walmart for the first time.

She has never experienced anything like a Walmart Supercenter, and she loves it.

Her video begins outside the Walmart, and she says, “My very first time in Walmart in America. So, I genuinely don’t know what is in here. I don’t know if it’s home goods, if it’s groceries, if… Wow! Ok, it’s everything!”

Yeah, Walmart’s are huge.

As she continues into the store, she says, “Wow, there’s food, It’s so big. So, you can get groceries at Walmart, didn’t know that. Fruit and veg. Look at all the American flags!”

I can see how it could be overwhelming.

Then she starts walking through different aisles, seeing all the options, “This place is crazy, they have everything. They have pastries, food, and cleaning products. Oh my God, it goes on forever.”

She loves it!

She also commented, “If I lived here, I’d do that, but I don’t since I can’t take that in the car. I wish I was living here and not road tripping.”

It is funny how Walmart is just a normal part of life to most people in America, but for those from other places, it is shocking.

Walmart’s and other similar stores really make life convenient.

This person wants to see what a grocery store in Australia is like.

Oh man, she would lose her mind.

The supermarkets here are massive, that’s for sure.

Americans are spoiled when it comes to shopping.

