Babies Are Cute And Rewarding, But When She Went To Buy Diapers For A Charity, She Found That They Are Also Shockingly Expensive

Babies can be a lot of fun, and raising a family is the dream of many, but it isn’t all easy.

When this TikToker wanted to help young mothers, she went to buy some diapers to donate, and realized just how expensive they are.

Her video begins with her saying, “So, by now you’ve probably seen the videos that people have been making talking about how if the government shutdown continues, there’s probably not going to be any food stamps for the month of November, no SNAP, no EBT, etcetera.”

Yes, things will get hard for some people.

She continues, “So, I hear this and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s so horrible, people really depend on this stuff. Let me go email my local food pantry and ask them what some of the high need items are.’ They are like, ‘Oh, thanks for reaching out, you know we really need diapers, formula, stuff like that.'”

Those things are always in high demand because babies go through them so fast.

Then she says, “So, pardon my ignorance on this topic because I don’t have kids. I don’t know if I’ll ever have kids after learning this. I go to the pharmacy to pick up a couple packs of diapers. Why is one six pack? One six-pack of diapers is eleven bucks?”

Well, for one, a six-pack is the smallest pack you can get, usually, and the smaller packs are a lot more expensive. More importantly, pharmacies are the most expensive place to buy diapers. For the cost of two six-packs, she likely could have gotten 40+ diapers at a normal grocery store.

TikTok/wowaliceduffyShe goes on to talk about the cost of things, and then wraps up the video by saying, “How is anyone affording a baby. Period. No matter what economic background you’re coming from.”

There is no denying that diapers are expensive. Having kids is a financial hardship, but it is so worth it in the end.

Watch the full video to see her talking about this situation.

The people in the comments have a lot to add to this video. Check them out.

This person says to donate money to food banks.

Here is someone talking about the high cost of formula.

I agree with this commenter.

Having babies is expensive.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!